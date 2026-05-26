Kimberly Birrell’s profile: Age, height, family, ranking, career highlights and more

Kimberly Birrell has become a familiar name on the WTA Tour after years of setbacks, comebacks and standout performances for Australia. Her ranking surge has put the spotlight back on the Brisbane-born tennis player.

Kimberly Birrell’s path through professional tennis has never followed the traditional fast track, but that is exactly what has made her rise so compelling. She built momentum with an aggressive baseline style and fearless mentality.

The Australian player spent years battling injuries and inconsistency before finally breaking into the upper tier of the WTA rankings, earning recognition as one of the most resilient competitors on tour.

Born in Düsseldorf, Germany and raised on Australia’s Gold Coast, she has transformed from a promising junior prospect into a player capable of challenging top-ranked opponents on the sport’s biggest stages.

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How old is Kimberly Birrell?

Kimberly Birrell is 28 years old. She was born on April 29, 1998, in Dusseldorf, Germany, before later representing Australia in professional tennis.

Kimberly Birrell during a practice session prior to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier (Source: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for Billie Jean King Cup)

Despite being born in Germany, she grew up on Australia’s Gold Coast and began playing tennis at just four years old. Over the years, she developed into one of Australia’s most persistent competitors on the WTA Tour.

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At 28, she is entering what many consider the prime years for a professional tennis player. Her experience on tour, combined with improved consistency in recent seasons, has helped her reach the highest ranking of her career.

How tall is Kimberly Birrell?

Kimberly Birrell is 5-foot-7 (1.70 meters) tall. Her height allows her to balance strong movement around the court with aggressive baseline shot-making.

She plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand, and her game is built more around timing, consistency and court coverage than overwhelming power. Her movement has become one of the most praised aspects of her game.

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Kimberly Birrell’s family

Kimberly Birrell’s mother is Ros Birrell, and she also has a brother named Cade. Her family has played a major role throughout her tennis journey, especially during difficult periods involving injuries and long recoveries.

She has frequently spoken about the importance of her support system away from the court. Growing up on the Gold Coast helped shape both her personality and her relaxed approach off the court, even while competing in the demanding environment.

Kimberly Birrell’s injury history

Kimberly Birrell has struggled with serious elbow injuries throughout her career, including multiple surgeries that sidelined her for long periods between 2019 and 2022. Those injuries significantly interrupted her rise on the WTA Tour.

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In 2016, shortly after making her Fed Cup debut for Australia, she suffered a right elbow injury that forced her to miss the remainder of the season. She later underwent elbow surgery while trying to recover fully from the issue.

The most difficult stretch came after her breakthrough performance at the 2019 Australian Open, where she reached the third round and defeated players such as Donna Vekic and Paula Badosa. Just as her career appeared ready to take off, recurring elbow problems returned and severely limited her schedule.

According to the ITF, she played only four tournaments between July 2019 and January 2022 because of two separate elbow surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation periods. During that period, she admitted she feared her career might be over.

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In a 2023 interview with the ITF, she described the recovery process as “hellish” and revealed she was uncertain whether she would ever return to her previous level, especially with concerns surrounding her serve after surgery.

By rebuilding her confidence through ITF tournaments and gradually returning to WTA events, she managed to climb back into the Top 100 and later reach a career-high ranking of No. 60 in 2025.

Who is Kimberly Birrell’s coach?

Kimberly Birrell is coached by former Australian tennis player Nicole Pratt, with Chris Mahony also part of her coaching team. Pratt has been one of the most respected figures in tennis development and has worked closely with her.

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Pratt is one of the most respected figures in Australian women’s tennis. A former world No. 35, she represented Australia for nearly two decades before moving into coaching, where she has worked with players such as Ashleigh Barty.

Their partnership has become increasingly important during Birrell’s resurgence on the WTA Tour. After years of injuries threatened to derail her career, Pratt helped guide Birrell back into elite-level competition.

Birrell herself has repeatedly praised Pratt’s influence on and off the court. In an interview with Tennis Australia in 2025, the Australian player said she had been “so lucky to have Pratty in my corner” throughout much of her career.

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How much prize money has Kimberly Birrell earned?

Kimberly Birrell has earned more than $2.48 million in career prize money on the WTA Tour. ESPN currently lists the Australian player’s career earnings at approximately $2,488,391 entering the middle of the 2026 season.

Kimberly Birrell during the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier (Source: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for Billie Jean King Cup)

She earned nearly $800,000 during the 2025 season alone, which became the most profitable year of her career. In 2026, she had already surpassed $350,000 in prize money by May thanks to deep runs at tournaments in Adelaide and Austin.

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What is Kimberly Birrell’s current ranking?

Kimberly Birrell is currently ranked No. 83 in the WTA singles rankings. She reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 60 on May 5, 2025, following one of the best stretches of her professional career.

Her rise up the rankings came after strong results across WTA 250 and WTA 500 tournaments, including finals appearances in Osaka and Chennai. The Australian also enjoyed one of the best starts to a season in her career during early 2026.

Kimberly Birrell’s career highlights

Reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 60 in May 2025: Birrell achieved the best ranking of her professional career on May 5, 2025, after a strong stretch of performances on the WTA Tour. The ranking milestone came following deep runs in Brisbane and Chennai, cementing her comeback after years of injury struggles.

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Advanced to her first WTA singles final at the 2024 Osaka Open: The Australian enjoyed a breakthrough tournament in Osaka, where she entered as a qualifier and won six consecutive matches to reach her maiden WTA final. During that run, she also reached her first career WTA semifinal.

Reached her second WTA final at the 2025 Chennai Open: Birrell continued her rise in 2025 by making the final in Chennai, including an impressive comeback semifinal victory after saving four match points against Joanna Garland. She also defeated former Top 10 player Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals.

Made the third round of the 2019 Australian Open: One of Birrell’s earliest breakout moments came at her home Grand Slam in Melbourne. She defeated Donna Vekic and Paula Badosa before reaching the Round of 32, which remains her best singles result at a major tournament.

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Reached the mixed doubles final at the 2025 Australian Open: Partnering fellow Australian John-Patrick Smith, Birrell advanced to her first Grand Slam final in mixed doubles on home soil. The pair finished runner-up in an all-Australian championship match.

Broke into the WTA Top 100 for the first time in 2023: After years battling elbow injuries and lengthy recoveries, Birrell finally entered the world’s Top 100 in September 2023. The achievement marked one of the biggest milestones of her comeback story.

Reached her first WTA quarterfinal at the 2023 Mérida Open: Competing as a qualifier, Birrell made her maiden WTA singles quarterfinal in Mexico, showing she could compete consistently at tour level after returning from injury.

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Won multiple ITF titles during her comeback years: Birrell rebuilt her ranking through the ITF circuit, highlighted by a W60 title in Playford and a W75 title in Brisbane. Those victories played a major role in her return to the upper levels of the WTA Tour.

Reached the doubles final in Monterrey in 2023: Alongside Mexico’s Fernanda Contreras Gomez, Birrell advanced to the second WTA doubles final of her career, showing versatility beyond singles competition.

Earned her first WTA 500 semifinal appearance in Adelaide in 2026: Birrell added another milestone in early 2026 by reaching the semifinals of the Adelaide International, one of the biggest hard-court tournaments leading into the Australian Open.