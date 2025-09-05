Carlos Alcaraz’s coach warns Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open semifinal: ‘We’re looking forward to facing him’

The last Grand Slam of the season will showcase a dream semifinal on Friday as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic battle for a spot in the 2025 US Open final. For the Spaniard, it’s a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking; for the Serbian, it’s another opportunity to strengthen his case as the greatest player of all time.

Either way, it promises to be a must-watch showdown, with Alcaraz seeking revenge for his Australian Open quarterfinal loss — something his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, still has fresh in mind. “We’re really looking forward to facing him,” Ferrero told reporters during a press conference.

Ferrero admitted that memories of Alcaraz’s quarterfinal loss to Djokovic at the Australian Open are still fresh, but he sees conditions in New York as more favorable.

“What happened in Australia was painful because of how it unfolded, but conditions will be different here. We played at night there, which helped him with a lower bounce and flatter ball. Here, if we play during the day, it should suit us better,” he explained.

Novak Djokovic embraces Carlos Alcaraz following victory at the 2025 Australian Open. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Still, Ferrero stopped short of labeling Alcaraz the favorite despite his strong run. “I wouldn’t dare say Carlos is the favorite, even though he comes in with a lot of confidence. Novak will give everything, it will be very tough,” Ferrero added.

The head-to-head record currently favors Djokovic, who leads 5–3, including wins in their last two encounters — the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals and the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz in dominant form

Alcaraz has yet to drop a set at the US Open, showcasing the consistency Ferrero says is key to his development. Djokovic, meanwhile, has dropped sets in three of his six matches but still looks sharp heading into the semifinal.

“Technically, we’ve always known he was very good, but mentally I see him better than ever,” Ferrero said of Alcaraz after his straight-sets win over Jiri Lehecka. “In this tournament he’s showing the consistency we always believed he could reach. He barely makes five to seven errors per set — that’s the big difference now”.

At just 22 years old, Alcaraz continues to evolve. “He’s still very young despite his experience,” Ferrero added. “Step by step, he’s improved in every area, but in this tournament it’s clearer than ever.”

While Alcaraz and Djokovic battle for one spot in the final, the other side of the draw will be decided between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Italian advanced comfortably past compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, while the Canadian defeated world No. 8 Alex de Minaur in four sets.