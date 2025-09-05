Trending topics:
US Open

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Novak Djokovic will face Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open semifinals. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

By Leonardo Herrera

Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) embraces Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesNovak Djokovic of Serbia (R) embraces Carlos Alcaraz of Spain

Novak Djokovic will square off against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open semifinals. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the marquee showdowns of the U.S. Open is finally here, as fans get the DjokovicAlcaraz semifinal they’ve been buzzing about since the draw was announced. Novak Djokovic punched his ticket after grinding out a four-set win over American Taylor Fritz

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz made a statement with a dominant straight-sets victory over Jiri Lehecka. With both men eyeing the championship match, this clash sets the stage for a high-stakes battle between two of the sport’s biggest title threats.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

Novak Djokovic play against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open semifinals this Friday, September 5. The action will start at 3:00 PM (ET).

Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

see also

Not Djokovic, Nadal or Federer: Bjorn Borg names his favorite player to watch

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+, Tennis Channel.

Leonardo Herrera
Better Collective Logo