Emiliana Arango’s profile: Age, height, nationality, social media, career and more of the tennis player

Emiliana Arango has quietly built momentum on the women’s tour. Born in Medellín, the Colombian’s rise from ITF runner-ups to the WTA 125 stage hints at a name to watch in challenger-level circles of tennis.

Her breakthrough came in early 2025, when she claimed the inaugural Cancún WTA 125 title and then stormed into the final of a rare WTA 500 event. While the latter ended harshly, the run itself marked a seismic shift in her trajectory.

Though not yet a household name, her growing presence on social media and endorsements energize her off-court narrative. Her blend of gritty baseline craft, emerging ranking and intriguing personality promise more chapters to come.

How old is Emiliana Arango?

Emiliana Arango was born on November 28, 2000, which makes her 24 years old as of August 2025 — a springboard age for blossoming tennis talent. Her steady progress through juniors and ITF circuits into the WTA fold defines a calculated trajectory rather than overnight stardom.

Emiliana Arango plays a backhand during the Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2025. (Source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

How tall is Emiliana Arango?

Emiliana Arango stands at 1.72 m (approximately 5 ft 8 in), offering a balanced frame that supports both agility and reach. Rather than relying on sheer height advantage, she shapes plays with technique and fluid movement — a subtle detail that underscores her understated effectiveness.

Emiliana Arango’s nationality and family

Emiliana Arango is proudly Colombian, born and raised in the vibrant city of Medellín. Known globally for its soccer icons and cultural pulse, Medellín has now added a rising tennis player to its sporting narrative. Her flag has become part of her identity on tour, symbolizing not just her personal journey but also the growing influence.

Her family has been an unwavering pillar of support. Unlike many professional players who come from tennis-centric households, her background is different: her path was self-built with the encouragement of her mother Juliana and her brother Luis José.

Juliana has been described as her emotional backbone, often present during tournaments, while Luis José has provided motivation through sibling solidarity. This grounded, family-oriented environment has helped her navigate the pressures of a demanding career.

Emiliana Arango’s love life

Despite her growing visibility on the tennis circuit, Emiliana Arango has kept her personal life deliberately private. Media outlets and fans have speculated about her romantic side, but to date, no confirmed relationships or partners have been publicly disclosed.

Emiliana Arango celebrates a point in the Women’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2025 French Open. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

This discretion is not unusual for young athletes who are still shaping their careers. In her case, the silence around her love life reinforces an image of someone wholly focused on the court.

Emiliana Arango’s social media

Emiliana Arango may be private in her personal affairs, but she has embraced social media as a tool to connect with fans. Her Instagram account (@emiarango) has become a window into her life off the court, offering a mix of professional updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and moments of levity.

Among her most endearing posts are those featuring Oreo, her toy Australian shepherd, who has quickly become a mascot of sorts among her followers. Beyond pets, her feed reflects her travels across tournaments, training routines, and the occasional candid snapshot with friends or family.

Emiliana Arango’s career highlights

Junior Promise (2017): She announced herself on the global scene by reaching the semifinals of the US Open Girls’ singles and climbing to a career-high ranking of world No. 8 in juniors. This performance put her on the radar as one of South America’s brightest prospects.

First Steps on Tour (2016–2018): She made her WTA debut in Bogotá in 2016 as a wildcard, gaining valuable exposure to elite competition. Two years later, she secured her first tour-level victory against Jasmine Paolini at the same tournament — an important step that showcased her ability to compete beyond juniors.

Breakthrough in Guadalajara (2023): At the Guadalajara Open, a WTA 1000 event, she stunned the field by reaching the quarterfinals, defeating top-tier players like Anastasia Potapova and Sloane Stephens. This made her the first Colombian woman since 2004 to reach that stage in such a prestigious event, signaling her readiness for the highest level.

First Professional Title (2025): In early 2025, she lifted her maiden WTA trophy at the Cancún WTA 125, dominating the final with a convincing 6–2, 6–1 victory. This milestone marked her transition from challenger to champion, consolidating her confidence and standing on tour.

Final Run at Mérida (2025): Just weeks later, she produced another stunning performance at the Mérida Open (WTA 500), where she advanced all the way to the final. Though she fell short of the title, the run pushed her into the Top 100 of the WTA rankings for the first time, a benchmark that redefined her career trajectory.