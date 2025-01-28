Former US Open champion names the greatest player between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

Since 2003, when Roger Federerclaimed his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, the dominance of the Swiss star, alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, has been unparalleled. Only a select few players have managed to capture a Major title during the reign of the “Big Three.”

Among that exclusive group is Marin Cilic, the experienced Croatian player who remains active on the ATP Tour at age 36. Cilic secured his lone Grand Slam title at the 2014 US Open, defeating Federer in straight sets in the semifinals and Kei Nishikori in the final by the same margin.

In addition to his Grand Slam triumph, Cilic’s resume includes 20 ATP titles, a Davis Cup victory, a Laver Cup title, and an Olympic silver medal, making him a respected voice in tennis.

In that context, the Croatian weighed in on the ongoing debate about which member of the Big Three is the greatest in history, and he had no hesitation in choosing Novak Djokovic for that spot.

Winner Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic embrace at the net at the end of their Davis Cup semi final between Serbia and Croatia. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“For me, Novak at his peak is the greatest player ever, the one with incredible tennis and barely any holes in his game. He will be motivated to maintain this level and beat Nadal in the world no. 1 battle,” Cilic said in a 2020 interview with TennisWorld.

Cilic’s accurate prediction about Djokovic

In March 2020, Djokovic had just won the Australian Open, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the tennis calendar. Even then, Cilic foresaw what the future would hold for the Serbian superstar.

“I believe that Djokovic has the best chances to finish a career with most Majors. He is not that far behind Federer, he is also healthy, and there’s a great team around him. He could play on a high level for four, five, or six years, and he is in the best position to win most Major titles,” Cilic stated in the same interview.

Time has proven Cilic right. Since then, Djokovic has captured seven more Grand Slam titles, bringing his total to 24. Behind him are the now-retired Rafael Nadal with 22 and Roger Federer with 20, cementing Djokovic’s place at the top of the sport.

