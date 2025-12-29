NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies reportedly not among Kazuma Okamoto suitors before posting deadline

One of the most talked-about names during the current MLB offseason is Kazuma Okamoto. There was previously strong interest from the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, and the Philadelphia Phillies, but that landscape has shifted. Those organizations are no longer part of the equation as priorities have changed ahead of the upcoming MLB season.

According to journalist Yakyu Cosmopolitan, Okamoto is currently in the United States for in-person meetings as his posting deadline approaches later this week. With the process accelerating, clarity around his next destination is beginning to take shape.

The clubs now emerging as potential suitors include the Blue Jays, the Cubs, the Red Sox, the Diamondbacks, the Padres, the Angels, and the Pirates. Each of those teams is reportedly evaluating how Okamoto could fit into its long-term roster construction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Okamoto has spent his entire professional career with the Yomiuri Giants, where he established himself as one of Nippon Professional Baseball’s most consistent power hitters. Over that span, he earned six NPB All-Star selections, solidifying his status as a cornerstone player in Japan.

Kazuma Okamoto #25 of Team Japan.

Advertisement

Okamoto numbers

Across his NPB career, Okamoto owns a .277/.361/.522 slash line and has hit at least 30 home runs in all but two of his 11 seasons. Those exceptions came in 2025, when injuries limited him to 69 games, and in 2024, when he finished with 27 home runs across 143 games.

Advertisement

see also Phillies beat Mariners to land lefty for the upcoming 2026 MLB season

Despite hitting a career-low 15 home runs last season due to an elbow injury, Okamoto posted the most efficient offensive production of his career in terms of batting average. In 293 at-bats, he recorded a .327/.416/.598 slash line, paired with an 11.3 percent walk rate that matched his equally low 11.3 percent strikeout rate.

Advertisement

His 24.3 percent line-drive rate last season was the highest mark of his career. Additionally, Okamoto’s .271 ISO ranked as the second-best figure of his career, trailing only his 41-home-run campaign in 2023.

As his posting window nears its conclusion, whichever organization secures Okamoto for the 2026 MLB season is expected to add a proven middle-of-the-order bat with significant experience at the highest level of Japanese baseball.

Advertisement