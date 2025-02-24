He was Federer’s first official rival and beat cancer to return to tennis

In tennis, there are some firsts that you never forget. First ATP points, first title, first Grand Slam and, of course, first professional match. On July 7 of 1998, Roger Federer made his debut on tour in Gstaad. However, this story is not about the Swiss legend, but his rival: the Argentine Lucas Arnold Ker, who not only beat the future World No. 1 but who has one moving story as a cancer survivor.

A member of a family of British descent, Arnold, who was born in Buenos Aires in 1974, speaks English fluently and started playing tennis at the age of two.He was a doubles specialist, being world No. 21 and conquering 15 ATP titles. He also reached the French Open final in 1997. In singles, he didn’t win a title and reached the world No. 77 spot in the ranking. Despite that, he will always be remembered for being Federer’s first official rival.

At the time, he was 88th in the ranking, and arrived at Gstaad (Switzerland) after two painful defeats in Wimbledon and a Challenger in Venice. He actually didn’t qualify to play, but Tommy Haas, also then 24, retired, giving Arnold the chance to play as a “lucky loser.” He was going to play a local 16-year-old kid.

“Luckier, impossible. At that time, Switzerland didn’t exist in tennis. There was Marc Rosset and not much else. If it was a Spanish wild card, I’d say, ‘Well, be careful.’ But the Swiss didn’t worry me,” he told La Nación in 2018.

Lucas Arnold Ker (L) of Argentina and Christopher Kas of Germany in July 2006 (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He won the match 6-4, 6-4, and didn’t think much of Federer. “The match was close. But after the match, it never crossed my mind: ‘This guy is going to be great.’ No. I never thought that junior would become a legend,” he told the outlet. However, he would change his mind a year later.

Arnold’s cancer battle and his return to the tour

A month before the 2006 US Open, Arnold underwent surgery for testicular cancer. “In Argentina, there is no awareness. Before the surgery, when I had a CT scan, I was embarrassed to say why I was there. The woman who performed it reassured me, saying I couldn’t imagine how many men go through the same thing. It’s a ‘machista’ society, people don’t talk about it,” he told Infobae in 2008.

He played that tournament, but two months later, the disease struck back, spreading to his lungs and stomach, according to El Clarín. Then, he had to go through six months of chemotherapy. “In February 2007, I started recovering from the effects of chemo. I couldn’t eat because I would vomit, I had a fever, and walking was difficult… In September, I went to the United States, started improving, and began training a little,” he told El Clarín in 2008.

“I felt I was on the brink of death,” he told La Nación in 2018. However, the experience changed his outlook on life. “Of course. The real struggle isn’t losing a match or being called up for the Davis Cup or not—the real struggle is not having your health. And today, I have it,” he told the outlet.

‘Federer is the greatest in history’

In 2011, Arnold announced that he was going to retire from tennis. However, he returned in 2013, at age 38. Then, he officially left the sport in 2016, competing in 14 series with Argentina for the Davis Cup, with a 3-1 record in singles and 10-3 in doubles.

Despite leaving tennis, he has often talked about that match against Federer. When asked if the Swiss is the best player ever, he told La Nación: “For a long time, I used to say that Rafa Nadal was better than Federer. I said it a lot. But I was wrong. Federer is the greatest in history. It’s proven. You watch him, and you can’t believe how he moves […] And he reinvented himself,” he said.

However, that’s not the only match he had against the Swiss legend. In 2001, he faced Federer and Michel Kratochvil in doubles, defeating Arnold and Australian Michael Hill 6-1, 7-5. The Argentinian, who is still involved in the sport by training children, says he often puts him as an example.

Lucas Arnold (R) and Gaston Gaudio of Argentina embrace each other after sweeping Australia during the Davis Cup (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“I really admire how much Roger evolved. From barely being able to hit a backhand against me to becoming what he was. He didn’t seem like a prodigy as a kid,” he told La Nación. “I now give private lessons in many places—I enjoy teaching and passing on what I’ve learned. That’s why I always tell my students to watch Federer closely, to see everything he does to keep improving despite his age. It’s admirable,” he says.

While Arnold might be a little part in Federer’s storied career, his legacy extends beyond that single match in Gstaad. His resilience in overcoming cancer, his contributions to Argentine tennis, and his dedication to coaching the next generation define a career that is more than just a trivia answer. While Federer went on to become the greatest of all time, Arnold carved out his own legacy.

