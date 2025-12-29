Travis Kelce makes tough revelation on Andy Reid after disappointing 2025 for Chiefs

Travis Kelce played all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, finishing the season with 839 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl, but the team came up short and failed to reach the playoffs. As a result, Kelce believes he let head coach Andy Reid down, a feeling he shared in a recent interview with Tony Gonzalez.

“I feel like I can’t even look my guy coach Andy Reid in his eyes right now because I feel like I disappointed him, or I let him down someway somehow,” Kelce told Gonzalez. “That’s my fearless leader,” he added. “I just feel like it’s my job to go out there and make it happen.”

The Chiefs had not missed the postseason in a long time, with a playoff streak dating back to 2015 that came to an end 10 years later. That reality may be one of the reasons Kelce feels he fell short for Reid and the rest of the organization.

Kelce’s future with the Chiefs

Despite the Chiefs missing the playoffs, Kelce remains a valuable asset as he now heads into free agency. During the 2025 season, he continued to produce at a high level and reached another historic milestone recognized by the NFL on X: “Travis Kelce joins Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players in NFL history with at least 800 receiving yards in 12 consecutive seasons.”

Reid also addressed Kelce’s future when asked whether the Week 16 home game could be the final one at Arrowhead for the veteran tight end. “I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him,” Reid said. “I think his numbers and personality and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person and great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

Kelce’s contract expires at the end of the 2025 season. He is currently on a $34.25 million deal with an average annual value of $17.12 million. According to Spotrac, Kelce’s market value is projected at $11 million per year, a figure that does not appear excessive for a player so familiar with the Chiefs’ system and with a strong relationship with Reid.