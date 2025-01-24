He faced Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, threatened Diego Maradona and got suspended for life at 35

Italy has produced some of the most formidable tennis talents in history. Today, names like Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1, Lorenzo Musetti, and Lorenzo Sonego, who recently reached the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals, dominate the global stage.

Decades ago, however, Potito Starace stood among the nation’s best. Known for his prowess on clay courts, Starace faced tennis legends, clashed with Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires, and was ultimately banned for life from the sport due to match-fixing.

Throughout his career, Starace competed against the “Big Three” of tennis: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Despite losing all 15 matches against them, he frequently found himself on tennis’ grandest stages.

Starace faced Federer seven times, including matchups at Roland Garros and the Rome Masters. He played Nadal six times, including a memorable clash in Buenos Aires in 2005. Against Djokovic, Starace competed twice, with matches at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Potito Starace following their match on day 2 of the 2012 Roland Garros. (IMAGO / Action Plus)

First betting suspension

In 2007, Starace reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 27, but his year ended on a sour note. He received a six-week suspension after betting €90 on tennis matches. Although the penalty was minor and allowed him to continue competing in 2008, the incident tarnished his reputation.

The day he threatened Maradona

Starace was a regular at the ATP Buenos Aires, where in 2008, he faced Argentina’s David Nalbandian. Among the crowd was none other than soccer legend Diego Maradona, who heckled the Italian relentlessly during the match.

“Maradona insulted me from the start of the match,” Starace revealed to Italy’s Radio Kiss Kiss in 2008. “He made me lose my mind. I told the umpire, ‘Either you stop him, or I’ll hit him in the teeth with my racket’”.

“But I’m very disappointed with his behavior,” Starace continued. “After the match, Maradona came down to the locker rooms, but by then I had already left. I was very upset,” he stated.

The match ended in Nalbandian’s favor, but Starace’s frustration lingered. A month later, Maradona attempted to apologize by sending Starace a signed Argentina jersey. “Certainly what he did was wrong, especially because he’s Maradona,” Starace told Gazzetta dello Sport. “But this ugly story ends here”.

Match-fixing scandal and lifetime ban

Starace’s involvement in betting scandals didn’t end in 2007. Alongside compatriot Daniele Bracciali, who had previously been suspended for betting €250, Starace was implicated in a match-fixing investigation in 2015. At 35 years old and nearing retirement, Starace and Bracciali were found guilty of conspiring with a network of gamblers.

Evidence revealed that the players discussed fixing matches via Skype in October 2014. One such incident involved the 2011 Casablanca ATP final, where Starace lost in straight sets to Pablo Andujar. Following the investigation, the Italian Tennis Federation banned both players for life.

As part of the penalty, Starace is barred from participating in or attending any tennis event, even as a spectator. His once-promising career now serves as a cautionary tale of talent overshadowed by controversy.