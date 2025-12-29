Trending topics:
Is Drake London playing tonight for Falcons vs Rams on MNF 2025 NFL Week 17?

Atlanta Falcons fans are anxious to find out whether the team’s most productive wide receiver, Drake London, will be available against the dangerous Los Angeles Rams in what is shaping up to be an exciting Monday Night Football matchup in Week 17.

By Richard Tovar

Drake London during the third quarter vs the Dolphins on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta.
Drake London has six touchdowns this season, but he has gone two straight weeks without finding the end zone. The Atlanta Falcons, already eliminated from playoff contention, are still looking to play spoiler against the Los Angeles Rams, a team pushing to climb the NFC standings.

London has not yet been confirmed as available for the Week 17 matchup between the Falcons and Rams. While the game carries little significance for Atlanta, fans are eager to see London return to the field, even if only to snap his touchdown drought that dates back to Week 10.

If London is unable to play, Chris Blair could step in after recently being elevated from the practice squad along with several teammates to help fill the roster for the game. Still, there remains a real chance that London will be active, based on recent comments from head coach Raheem Morris.

Raheem Morris on London’s status

As most are aware, London has been dealing with a knee injury that kept him sidelined for four games. He returned in Week 16 and recorded 27 receiving yards. Based on Morris’ latest remarks, the likelihood of London playing for Falcons vs Rams appears to be strong.

“Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said he feels ‘great’ about wide receiver Drake London playing Monday against the Rams, even though he’s listed as questionable on the game report,” Terrin Waack reported on X.

Prior to Week 16, London played in three games during November, all losses for the Falcons. Despite the results, he posted more than 100 receiving yards in each of those contests. There was optimism that he could provide a significant boost in December before the injury forced him out of the lineup.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
