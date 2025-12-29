Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets could poach another player from the NY Yankees target list amid Cody Bellinger’s future rumors

The New York Mets have made a habit of poaching people right from the New York Yankees hands. Amid all the Cody Bellinger's buzz about his future, another name could be battled between both Big Apple teams.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees
© Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees

The New York Mets are trying to get under the New York Yankees nose once again. As the Bronx Bombers are looking to retain Cody Bellinger and also sign new players, the ‘Orange-and-Blue’ could poach both the outfielder and a target according to latest reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that Yankees target Brendan Donovan could be tempted by the Mets as well. “I do believe Brendan Donovan will probably be moved. Many teams are going to be in on him. The (New York) Mets are going to be a team that’s interested in him.”

With many teams lurking in, Donovan’s price will only go up. Mets owner Steve Cohen takes a great joy in beating the Yankees for players. He is one of the better players available as an infielder.

Advertisement

Donovan is an All-Star already

Yankees and Mets both need a utility player, and of course, bringing in an All-Star would be greatly appreciated. This is especially important given these teams are also fighting over the services of outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Brendan Donovan #33 of the St. Louis Cardinals

Brendan Donovan #33 of the St. Louis Cardinals

Advertisement

Donovan is primarily known as a second baseman, but he can play left field, third base, first base, and shortstop equally good. He has a Gold Glove utility award and has huge strong on-base skills.

NY Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso might not be the only major departure in New York

see also

NY Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso might not be the only major departure in New York

Who needs Donovan more?

Look, the Yankees have been looking for a guy like Donovan for a long time. The Bronx Bombers need versatility defensively, he also has a good offensive skillset, and won’t demand a massive deal.

Advertisement

As for the Mets, they need someone who can provide good offense and substitute Pete Alonso in the first base. Also, having the versatility on the mound is clearly something they also need. Hence, both teams are really in need of an All-Star like Donovan.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Yankees Rumors: Scott Boras’ reported asking price for Cody Bellinger revealed
MLB

Yankees Rumors: Scott Boras’ reported asking price for Cody Bellinger revealed

NY Mets Rumors: Potential trade could secure signing of international prospect targeted by the NY Yankees
MLB

NY Mets Rumors: Potential trade could secure signing of international prospect targeted by the NY Yankees

Cody Bellinger’s next MLB team and contract predicted amid NY Yankees, NY Mets rumors
MLB

Cody Bellinger’s next MLB team and contract predicted amid NY Yankees, NY Mets rumors

Phillies beat Mariners to land lefty for the upcoming 2026 MLB season
MLB

Phillies beat Mariners to land lefty for the upcoming 2026 MLB season

Better Collective Logo