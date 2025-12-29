NY Mets could poach another player from the NY Yankees target list amid Cody Bellinger’s future rumors

The New York Mets are trying to get under the New York Yankees nose once again. As the Bronx Bombers are looking to retain Cody Bellinger and also sign new players, the ‘Orange-and-Blue’ could poach both the outfielder and a target according to latest reports.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post said that Yankees target Brendan Donovan could be tempted by the Mets as well. “I do believe Brendan Donovan will probably be moved. Many teams are going to be in on him. The (New York) Mets are going to be a team that’s interested in him.”

With many teams lurking in, Donovan’s price will only go up. Mets owner Steve Cohen takes a great joy in beating the Yankees for players. He is one of the better players available as an infielder.

Donovan is an All-Star already

Yankees and Mets both need a utility player, and of course, bringing in an All-Star would be greatly appreciated. This is especially important given these teams are also fighting over the services of outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Brendan Donovan #33 of the St. Louis Cardinals

Donovan is primarily known as a second baseman, but he can play left field, third base, first base, and shortstop equally good. He has a Gold Glove utility award and has huge strong on-base skills.

Who needs Donovan more?

Look, the Yankees have been looking for a guy like Donovan for a long time. The Bronx Bombers need versatility defensively, he also has a good offensive skillset, and won’t demand a massive deal.

As for the Mets, they need someone who can provide good offense and substitute Pete Alonso in the first base. Also, having the versatility on the mound is clearly something they also need. Hence, both teams are really in need of an All-Star like Donovan.