Jannik Sinner eyes milestone held by Novak Djokovic at Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner battled through a tough three-set test on Thursday, defeating Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 to secure his place in the Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals. The Italian remains on track for his first career title in Monaco, a victory that would see him join Novak Djokovic in an exclusive statistical club.

Should Sinner go on to win the tournament, he would become just the second player in ATP history to sweep the Miami Open and Monte-Carlo Masters back-to-back. Djokovic is currently the only man to accomplish this, having pulled off the “Sunshine-to-Clay” transition in 2015.

To reach that milestone, Sinner must first move past Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. A win there would set up a semifinal clash against either rising star Joao Fonseca or third seed Alexander Zverev, with a potential showdown against Carlos Alcaraz looming in the final.

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Sinner’s record-breaking set streak snapped

While Sinner secured the win, he saw a historic personal streak come to an end against Machac. The World No. 2 lost his first set in an ATP Masters 1000 event since last October, ending a run of 37 consecutive sets won at the Masters level.

Jannik Winner 👏



The World No. 2 overcomes a tough Machac challenge to make the #RolexMonteCarloMasters last eight! pic.twitter.com/ScEeAG65PC — Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (@ROLEXMCMASTERS) April 9, 2026

Sinner’s dominance began at the 2025 Paris Masters and continued through a historic start to 2026. Last month, he became the first player to complete the “Sunshine Double”—winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back—without dropping a single set. Machac’s second-set tiebreak win on Thursday marked the first time Sinner had been pushed to a third set in a Masters tournament in over six months.

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The battle for World No.1

The stakes in Monte-Carlo extend beyond the trophy, as the ATP No. 1 ranking is once again within Sinner’s reach. The Italian controls his own destiny; a title win this weekend would guarantee his return to the top of the rankings, regardless of other results.

However, Sinner could also reclaim the throne even without the title. If Carlos Alcaraz fails to reach the final, Sinner simply needs a runner-up finish to displace the Spaniard and return to World No. 1 for the first time since November 2025.