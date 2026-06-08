France vs Northern Ireland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 8, 2026

France will face Northern Ireland at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a 2026 international friendly. One of the favorites to win the World Cup, France, is preparing for its debut by facing the tough Northern Irish. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Northern Ireland Tournament Friendly Date Monday, June 8, 2026 Time 3:10 PM (ET) / 12:10 PM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch France vs Northern Ireland in the USA

Fans will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated showdown. Coverage will air live on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.

No matter which platform they choose, viewers can watch every key sequence, game-changing swing, and thrilling conclusion unfold live from start to finish as the action plays out.

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Can I watch France vs Northern Ireland for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, each providing access to the network airing the match across the country.

First-time subscribers can also stream without paying upfront by using available free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and a three-day trial from Hulu + Live TV.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France continues its World Cup buildup with a friendly against Northern Ireland, using the match as another chance to sharpen a squad led by Kylian Mbappe.

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After winning the 2018 World Cup and finishing runner-up in 2022, Les Bleus remain among the favorites to lift the trophy once again.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will look to test itself against one of Europe’s top national teams as it works toward a future return to the world’s biggest stage. With both sides looking to gain valuable momentum, this is a matchup soccer fans won’t want to miss.

Ruairi McConville of Northern Ireland – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

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France vs Northern Ireland: Predicted Lineups

France (4-1-4-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni: Olise, Cherki, Rabiot, Thuram; Mbappe.

Northern Ireland (3-4-3): Charles; Hume, McConville, Brown; Smyth, McDonnell, Charles, Devenny; Morrison, Price, Donley.

What time is the France vs Northern Ireland match?

The match kicks off today, June 8, at 3:10 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:10 PM

Central Time: 2:10 AM

Mountain Time: 1:10 PM

Pacific Time: 12:10 PM