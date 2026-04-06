Carlos Alcaraz explains why he’s pulling for a Monte Carlo showdown with Jannik Sinner

Ahead of the season’s first clay-court Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz isn’t just focused on defending his crown, he’s looking for a chance to renew one of the sport’s most electric rivalries against Jannik Sinner.

Speaking to the media in the Principality, the Spaniard expressed surprise and admiration for Sinner’s decision to compete in Monte Carlo so soon after his grueling “Sunshine Double” run in the States.

“Honestly, it surprised me that Jannik came to play here after Indian Wells and Miami,” Alcaraz said. “It shows the incredible physical condition he’s in. I really hope we can face each other here; we haven’t played a single time this season, and I’d love for that to happen on the clay!”Alcaraz is eager to kick off his 2026 clay campaign.

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For fans, an Alcaraz-Sinner showdown would be the ultimate highlight of the week, especially given the high stakes: the winner-takes-all scenario for the world No. 1 ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts.

The path to a showdown between Alcaraz and Sinner

Because Alcaraz and Sinner are anchored at opposite ends of the bracket as the top two seeds, they are on a collision course that can only happen in the finals. Both stars face a gauntlet before they can reach that hypothetical championship match.

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Alcaraz opens his campaign in the second round against clay-court specialist Sebastián Baez, while Sinner is projected to face Ugo Humbert. To make the “Sincaraz” final a reality, both players will need to navigate a field that includes the likes of Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

A statistical stalemate

An Alcaraz-Sinner clash in Monte Carlo would add a massive chapter to their “era-defining” rivalry. Heading into this tournament, Alcaraz holds a slim 11-6 lead in their head-to-head series (including a win in their epic 2025 French Open final).

Category Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner Overall (All Levels) 11 6 ATP Main Tour 10 6 Grand Slams 4 2 Grand Slam Finals 2 1 Hard Court 7 3 Clay Court 4 1 Grass Court 0 2

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