Why is Peru not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Peru are one of the CONMEBOL teams that will not be present at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CONMEBOL will be represented by six nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup; however, Peru are among the teams that will not take part in the tournament. The Peruvian national team did not secure one of the six direct qualification spots and was also unable to claim the final berth through the playoff round.

Out of the ten teams competing in the South American qualifiers, Peru finished in ninth place after 18 matchdays. During the campaign, they collected a total of 12 points, resulting from 2 wins, 6 draws, and 10 losses.

Only Chile finished below them in the final standings. Bolivia, which reached the playoff stage, ended the campaign with 20 points, well ahead of the Peruvian national team.

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The last World Cup appearance of Peru

The Peruvian national football team captured the hearts of the sporting world when they secured qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, marking a historic return to soccer’s biggest stage after a 36-year absence. Led by Argentine manager Ricardo Gareca, they endured a grueling CONMEBOL qualifying campaign, ultimately clinching fifth place to earn a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs.

Christian Cueva of Perú celebrates with teammates after scoring.

In a dramatic, two-legged tie against New Zealand in November 2017, a scoreless draw in Wellington was followed by an unforgettable 2–0 victory at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, courtesy of goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos.

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The historic Peru team of 1978

The 1978 FIFA World Cup in Argentina showcased one of the most talented and memorable generations in Peruvian soccer history. Spearheaded by the legendary Teofilo Cubillas—one of the tournament’s top scorers with five goals—alongside brilliant talents like Cesar Cueto and Jose Velasquez, La Blanquirroja dazzled fans with their elegant, fluid style of play.

Peru memorably topped their first-round group by defeating Scotland 3–1 and drawing with the eventual finalists, the Netherlands, cementing this iconic squad’s legacy as a golden era of skill, creativity, and South American flair.

South American teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Six South American national teams take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay. The region continues to maintain a strong presence on the global stage, with each side bringing its own footballing identity and tradition to the tournament.