Jessica Bouzas Maneiro’s profile: Who is the Spanish tennis player? Age, height, ranking, career and more

Bouzas Maneiro has quickly become one of Spain’s names to watch on the WTA Tour, with major wins and Grand Slam runs shaping her rise. Her profile includes several milestones worth following, from her ranking climb to her biggest results.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has been steadily building her name on the WTA Tour, with her emerging as one of the more interesting figures from the new generation. She has already made her mark on the Grand Slam stage.

Her breakthrough came into sharper focus in 2024, when she earned her first WTA 125 title in Antalya and stunned defending Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round at the All England Club.

A year later, she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, her first Grand Slam second week, while also making the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event in Montreal. But there is more to her profile than her results on court.

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How old is Jessica Bouzas Maneiro?

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro is 23 years old. The Spanish tennis player was born on September 24, 2002, in Vilagarcia de Arousa, Galicia, Spain. She began playing tennis at the age of five and eventually chose the sport over soccer.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro during Day Three of the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre (Source: Cameron Smith/Getty Images for LTA)

She turned professional in 2018 and spent several years developing her game through the ITF circuit before making a significant jump in the rankings. Her breakthrough came in 2024, when she entered the WTA Top 100 for the first time.

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How tall is Jessica Bouzas Maneiro?

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 meters) tall. The WTA and ESPN both list the Spaniard at that height, with her playing right-handed and using a two-handed backhand.

Her physical profile is part of a game built around movement and consistency from the baseline. She has also spoken about feeling comfortable across different surfaces, although clay is listed as her favorite court type and Wimbledon holds a special place in her career.

What is Jessica Bouzas Maneiro’s ranking?

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro’s current WTA singles ranking is No. 105, according to the latest WTA ranking data available for August 31, 2026. She has reached a career-high No. 40, achieved on August 18, 2025.

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Her rise to No. 40 came after a standout 2025 season. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, her first Grand Slam second week, and made the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. Those results helped her break into the Top 50 and ultimately establish a new career best.

Who is Jessica Bouzas Maneiro’s coach?

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro is currently coached by Cesar Fabregas. She has previously credited a coaching change with helping transform her results during the 2024 season.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on day two of the of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, part of the Hologic WTA Tour (Source: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

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Between January and March of that year, she won 21 of 24 matches, captured two ITF titles and claimed her first WTA 125 trophy in Antalya. She then made her Top 100 debut in April.

That improvement laid the foundation for her breakthrough on the main WTA Tour. By Wimbledon 2024, she had risen to No. 83 and produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating defending champion Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court.

How much prize money has Jessica Bouzas Maneiro earned?

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro has earned $3,140,671 in career prize money with $843,495 only in 2026, according to the latest WTA and Australian Open statistics.

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Her earnings have grown alongside her progression through professional tennis. Much of that development initially came on the ITF Circuit, where she accumulated titles and valuable ranking points before becoming a regular presence at WTA-level events and Grand Slams.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro’s career highlights

First professional title: Bouzas Maneiro won her first ITF title in 2020 at the $15K event in Madrid, on clay. It was an early milestone in a career that would eventually take her to the WTA Top 50.

Grand Slam debut: In 2023, she qualified for the Wimbledon main draw, making her Grand Slam debut. She lost to Anhelina Kalinina in the first round, but the appearance marked an important step in her progression.

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First WTA 125 title: Bouzas Maneiro captured the biggest title of her career at the time in Antalya in 2024. She defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in the final to claim her first WTA 125 championship.

Breakthrough win over Vondrousova: One of the defining moments of her career came at Wimbledon 2024, when she stunned defending champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court. It was her first Grand Slam main-draw victory and her first win against a Top 10 opponent.

First Grand Slam third round: After defeating Vondrousova and Cristina Bucsa at Wimbledon in 2024, Bouzas Maneiro reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. She eventually lost to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

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Career-high ranking: Her progression continued into 2025, when she reached a career-high No. 40 in the WTA singles rankings on August 18. She finished that season at No. 42.

First Grand Slam fourth round: At Wimbledon 2025, Bouzas Maneiro went one step further than the previous year, reaching the round of 16 for the first time at a Grand Slam. She eventually fell to Liudmila Samsonova.

First WTA 1000 quarterfinal: She also reached the quarterfinals of the 2025 Montreal WTA 1000, defeating Zhu Lin along the way. It was the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career, before she lost to eventual champion Victoria Mboko.

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Second Top 10 victory: During the 2025 season, Bouzas Maneiro added another major scalp by defeating No. 6-ranked Mirra Andreeva in Berlin. It became the second Top 10 victory of her career.