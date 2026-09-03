Aryna Sabalenka loses cool following reporter’s question at US Open

As the US Open bracket narrows down to its title contenders, Aryna Sabalenka found herself in a tense exchange following a line of questioning from a reporter.

Fresh off a commanding victory over Polina Iatcenko at US Open, World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka hit a sudden snag during her post-match press conference, losing her cool and delivering a sharp rebuke to a journalist over a questionable opening line.

“How are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started? Obviously last week it’s lots of parties and fun and stuff like that…” a reporter began. Sabalenka cut in immediately: “You guys are like a joke. Parties. Fun. Why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that?”

When the reporter attempted to clarify the intent behind the query, the Belarusian star grew even more heated: “Oh yeah, I wasn’t serious before that. Next question. Think before you say stuff.”

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Though Sabalenka arrived in Flushing Meadows seeking redemption following a tough early exit at Roland Garros, she has looked locked in through her opening rounds at the US Open, even if tense exchanges with the media threaten to disrupt her focus off the court.

Aryna Sabalenka was not happy with a question she received during her U.S. Open press conference, ‘Think before you say stuff’



“How are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started? Obviously last week it’s lots of parties and fun and stuff like that..”



Aryna: “You… pic.twitter.com/CPZvShRbSI — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 3, 2026

Sabalenka’s history of tense media encounters

High-stakes press conferences frequently boil over, and Sabalenka is no stranger to combative exchanges with reporters. Throughout her career, three notable press room incidents stand out above the rest:

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2023 French Open political grilling: During the early rounds at Roland Garros, a Ukrainian journalist repeatedly pressed Sabalenka on the war in Ukraine, her past ties to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and whether she personally condemned the invasion.

Indian Wells fallout: After Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from their scheduled match due to a war-induced panic attack, reporters repeatedly questioned Sabalenka about locker-room friction between Russian, Belarusian, and Ukrainian players. Sabalenka voiced deep frustration over being held personally accountable for geopolitical events beyond her control.

Wimbledon political moratorium: Following the lifting of the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at Wimbledon in 2023, Sabalenka set strict boundaries on day one, informing reporters before taking a single question that she would not address politics, the war, or her home country.

Sabalenka’s dominant US Open run so far

Through her first two matches at the 2026 US Open, Sabalenka has surrendered just seven games total. She kicked off her campaign with a 6–2, 6–4 victory over Camila Osorio, converting 5 of 8 break points, before dismantling qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6–1, 6–1 in just 53 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium, firing 24 winners while winning 75% of her first-serve points.