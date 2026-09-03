Wu Yibing’s profile: Who is the Chinese tennis player? Age, height, coach, ranking, career and more

Wu Yibing has become one of the most intriguing names in Chinese tennis, breaking new ground on the ATP Tour while navigating setbacks along the way. His journey offers plenty of twists worth knowing.

Wu Yibing has already broken new ground for Chinese men’s tennis, but his path to the top has been anything but straightforward. After a long injury absence, he rebuilt his ranking and emerged as a historic figure on the ATP Tour.

He remains an intriguing name on the international circuit, combining an aggressive game with the experience of having competed against some of the sport’s biggest stars.

His career-high No. 54 ranking came during the same season in which he became the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour singles title. Now back inside the Top 100 after another stretch of injuries, he is continuing to rebuild his career in 2026.

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How old is Wu Yibing?

Wu Yibing is 26 years old. The Chinese tennis player was born on October 14, 1999, in Hangzhou, China. He began playing tennis at age six and turned professional in 2017.

Yibing Wu on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

His development was interrupted by a lengthy series of injuries. According to the ATP, he did not compete from March 2019 until January 2022 while dealing with elbow, lower-back, shoulder and wrist problems. His comeback eventually led to a rapid rise through the rankings in 2022 and 2023.

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How tall is Wu Yibing?

Wu Yibing is 6 feet (1.83 meters) tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds (80 kilograms) and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand.

His height gives him a solid platform for his serve while still allowing him to play an all-court style. The ATP lists the hard court as his favorite surface and his backhand as his favorite shot.

What is Wu Yibing’s ranking?

Wu Yibing is ranked No. 113 in the ATP singles rankings as of September 3, 2026. His current position represents another step in his return toward the upper levels of men’s tennis after several injury setbacks.

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His career-high ranking is No. 54, which he reached on May 29, 2023, shortly after his historic title run at the Dallas Open.

His ranking trajectory has been particularly notable because he went as high as No. 54 before injuries caused a significant drop. In 2022, he had been ranked as low as No. 1,869 before beginning his comeback, eventually qualifying for the US Open and breaking into the Top 100.

Who is Wu Yibing’s coach?

Wu Yibing’s coach is Dante Bottini.

Bottini is an experienced coach on the professional circuit and previously worked with Japanese star Kei Nishikori. His experience has been part of his team as the Chinese player has attempted to rebuild his career following his injury problems.

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How much prize money has Wu Yibing earned?

Wu Yibing has earned approximately $2,074,611 in career prize money, according to ESPN’s latest available career statistics. ESPN lists his career earnings at $1,755,210, including $283,687 during the 2026 season.

Yibing Wu on Day One of the 2026 US Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

His biggest earning season to date was 2023, when he collected $676,107 in prize money. That season included his breakthrough ATP Tour title in Dallas, as well as his rise to a career-high No. 54 in the world.

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Wu Yibing’s career highlights

2017 US Open junior champion: Wu won both the boys’ singles and doubles titles at the US Open. The achievement made him the World No. 1 junior, establishing him as one of the leading young prospects in men’s tennis.

First ATP Masters 1000 victory: In 2018, Wu earned his first ATP Tour-level win at the Shanghai Masters, defeating fellow Chinese player Li Zhe as a wild card ranked No. 415 in the world.

Breakthrough 2022 season: After being sidelined from March 2019 through January 2022 because of injuries, Wu made a remarkable comeback. He posted a 40-7 record across qualifying and main-draw matches at all levels, won three ATP Challenger titles and an ITF title, and climbed from No. 1,869 in the rankings.

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Historic US Open run: Wu qualified for the 2022 US Open and became the first Chinese man in tournament history to reach the third round. He eventually lost to defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

First Chinese man in an ATP Tour final: At the 2023 Dallas Open, Wu defeated Taylor Fritz, then World No. 8, in the semifinals. It was his first Top 10 victory and made him the first Chinese man to reach an ATP Tour final in the Open Era.

First Chinese ATP Tour champion: Wu completed his historic Dallas run by defeating John Isner in a three-set tiebreak thriller. He saved four championship points and became the first Chinese player to win an ATP Tour singles title.

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Career-high ranking: Following his breakthrough in Dallas, Wu continued climbing the rankings and reached a career-high No. 54 in May 2023, becoming the highest-ranked Chinese player in ATP Rankings history at that point.

Another comeback in 2024: Wu returned from another injury setback to win an ATP Challenger Tour title in Jinan in 2024, doing so in only his second tournament of the year.

2025 Hangzhou breakthrough: Wu reached the semifinals of the Hangzhou Open, defeating World No. 18 Daniil Medvedev along the way. It was another significant victory over a Top 20 opponent.