Jiri Lehecka’s profile: Who is the Czech tennis player? Age, height, career, coach and more

Jiri Lehecka has quickly become one of the most promising names in Czech tennis. His rise has been marked by a fearless style of play and a determination that has carried him from junior titles to ATP breakthroughs.

While still early in his career, he has already made headlines on the biggest stages, facing top-ranked opponents and proving he belongs among the elite. His mix of power and composure has drawn comparisons to past Czech greats.

Guided by experienced coaches and supported by a strong tennis tradition in his homeland, he is steadily building his reputation. With every season, his evolution suggests that he may soon be more than just a rising talent.

How old is Jiri Lehecka?

Born on November 8, 2001, Jiri Lehecka is currently 23 years old. This milestone frames him not as a newcomer, but as a youthful professional already on the verge of his prime. By blending emerging maturity with flashes of fearlessness, the Czech has managed to balance poise and ambition in an impressive way.

Jiri Lehecka celebrates a point in the Men’s Finals match against during day eight of the 2025 Brisbane International. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

How tall is Jiri Lehecka?

Clocking in at 6’1”—about 185 cm—Jiri Lehecka combines that good measure of height with athletic grace. Yet what intrigues most isn’t just the number: it’s the way he leverages that frame—delivering fluid groundstrokes, maintaining balance under pressure, and projecting both reach and agility across court.

Is Jiri Lehecka single?

Jiri Lehecka is in a relationship with Czech tennis player Viktorie Wojcikova, who plays collegiate tennis and studies psychology in the U.S. The pair have been together since around 2019, according to his social media and public mentions.

While they share glimpses of their moments together online, both appear committed to keeping their private lives respectfully low-key—letting achievements speak louder than gossip.

Who is Jiri Lehecka’s head coach?

Behind every successful tennis player, there is a team that rarely gets the spotlight. For Jiri Lehecka, that guiding presence is Michal Navrátil, a former Czech player turned coach. Navrátil has been working closely with him for several years, helping him transition from a promising junior into one of the ATP Tour’s rising threats.

His influence goes beyond technical refinement — he has been instrumental in shaping his mindset for the demands of the pro circuit. Navrátil himself enjoyed a modest playing career, reaching a career-high ATP ranking of No. 274 in singles.

Jiri Lehecka celebrates victory after the Men’s Finals match against Reilly Opelka during day eight of the 2025 Brisbane International. (Source: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

While he never broke through at the elite level, his deep understanding of the game and his experience on tour have proven invaluable for his players. Coaching became his true calling, and his résumé includes work with other Czech talents before dedicating his focus to Lehecka.

Jiri Lehecka’s career highlights

First ATP Title in Adelaide (January 2024) | A breakthrough that felt emotional and overdue: He rallied past Jack Draper to lift his maiden ATP crown at Adelaide, edging a 4–6, 6–4, 6–3 win in a two-hour final. The victory marked him as the first Czech to claim an ATP title since 2020.

Masters Semi and Top 25 Leap (2024): The Adelaide triumph spun Lehecka into the spotlight—and into the Top 25. Soon after, he stormed into a Masters 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells and Madrid, defeating elite talents like Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal along the way.

Second ATP Title in Brisbane (January 2025): Not one to rest on laurels, he opened the next season by winning another tour trophy in Brisbane. He claimed the title after Reilly Opelka retired mid-final, following another semifinal opponent’s withdrawal—evidence of both fortune and form.

Grand Slam Quarterfinals | Australian Open and US Open: His Grand Slam journey has surged forward, with quarterfinal runs at Melbourne in 2023 and again at the US Open in 2025. The latter included a tactical triumph over Adrian Mannarino in a nerve-testing four-setter, earning him a live Top 20 ATP ranking.

Resilient Sliver in Rotterdam (2022): Long before titles, he announced himself by navigating qualifying rounds, then upsetting Denis Shapovalov, Botic van de Zandschulp, and Lorenzo Musetti to reach his first ATP semifinal—all as a qualifier. That run vaulted him into the Top 100 for the first time.

Junior Success | Wimbledon Doubles Champion (2019): Even in his junior years, he showed promise. He captured a Wimbledon doubles crown with partner Jonáš Forejtek—an early spark in a career that’s been steadily burning brighter.