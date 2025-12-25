The Denver Broncos have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season. Thanks to solid performances from quarterback Bo Nix in his second year and one of the best defenses in the league, they look like serious Super Bowl contenders.

The transition in the AFC West has been completed. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially eliminated, so the divisional title is up for grabs between the Broncos and the Chargers.

Because of this, a loss on Christmas Day could be catastrophic for the Broncos, who are not only fighting to win their division but also for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

What happens if Broncos lose today against Chiefs?

If the Broncos lose today against the Kansas City Chiefs, they would fall to a 12–4 record and lose the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That spot would be taken by the Patriots (12–3), and the Jaguars could also overtake them for the No. 2 seed if they beat the Colts, since they hold the tiebreaker over Denver.

Have the Broncos clinched a playoff spot?

Yes. The Denver Broncos have clinched a playoff spot regardless of what happens in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing left to determine is whether they advance as AFC West champions or as a wild-card team.

How can the Broncos win the AFC West?

The Broncos can win the AFC West if they secure victories in their two remaining games against the Chiefs and the Chargers. Another scenario is Denver defeating Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers losing in Week 17 to the Texans.

If both the Broncos and the Chargers win in Week 17, the AFC West will be decided in the matchup they will have in Week 18. The big advantage the Chargers hold is a 5–0 divisional record, which would give them the tiebreaker over the Broncos.