Joao Fonseca's profile: Age, height, parents, coach and more of Brazilian tennis sensation

One of the stories to come out of the 2025 Australian Open is the breakthrough of Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, after he defeated ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the first round of the tournament. Here’s what to know about the talent that is poised to become one of the next tennis sensations.

It’s true that tennis has had several prodigies over the years, especially when it comes to the women’s side. Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams, Martina Hingis (and more) won their first Grand Slam titles before they were 18 years old. However, when it comes to the men’s side, especially in the past few years, younger stars have struggled to reach success early.

That’s a trend that was broken by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first US Open at only 19 years old, becoming the youngest man to win a major since Rafael Nadal in 2005, and the youngest World No. 1 since Lleyton Hewitt. It seems like Fonseca could be another contender to enter the elite line-up of Gen Z players, alongside names such as Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz and more. Here’s what to know about Fonseca.

How old is Joao Fonseca?

Fonseca was born on August 21, 2006. He is currently 18 years old. He is part of the new guard of Gen Z players, making his ATP debut at the 2023 Rio Open after receiving a wildcard for the singles main draw.

Joao Fonseca defeated Andrey Rublev in the first round of the Australian Open (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

What is Fonseca’s height and weight?

According to the official ATP Tour website, Fonseca’s height is 6’1″ (185cm). Meanwhile, he weights 162 lbs (73kg).

Where is Joao Fonseca from?

He was born in Rio Janeiro, Brazil. He started playing tennis at the age of 4 at the Rio de Janeiro Country Club, which was next to his home. Since then, he has had a meteoric rise on the tour, including a successful junior career and he is poised to be Brazil’s next tennis sensation, following the steps of important players such as Gustavo Kuerten.

Who are Joao Fonseca’s parents?

His parents are Roberta and Christiano Fonseca. His father is CEO and co-founder of IP Capital Partners, the first independent hedge fund in Brazil. According to an interview with the ATP Tour official website, he had a “normal childhood” and also played other sports, such as soccer, climbing, cycling, and volleyball.

Joao Fonseca won the 2024 ATP Next Gen Finals (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Who is Fonseca’s coach?

According to his profile on the ATP Tour, his coach is Guilherme Teixeira. The two met at the Rio de Janeiro Country Club when he was 12, and he has been with him since then. “I say he’s like my second father, one of my best friends,” Fonseca said. “I talk a lot with him not only related to tennis, but also things related to life. It’s very nice to have this relationship with your coach. It’s very easy to work with him.”

Joao Fonseca’s highlights so far

He won the U.S. Open junior title in September 2023, the season he became the first player from Brazil to top the junior rankings. He is also the lowest-ranked champion in ATP Next Gen Finals history and on the list of youngest winners alongside Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

While only time will tell what Fonseca can achieve in the ATP Tour, it’s certainly welcome to watch a Brazilian male tennis player in the biggest tournaments again, joining compatriot Beatriz Haddad Maia on the women’s side.