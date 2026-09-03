Kamilla Rakhimova’s profile: Age, height, partner, career and ranking of the Russian-Uzbekistani tennis player

Kamilla Rakhimova has become a major threat on tour. But behind her powerful court game lies a intriguing story of a nation switch and a closely guarded personal life.

Kamilla Rakhimova has built her reputation as a resilient fighter on the WTA tour. She first broke onto the global scene with a splash at the 2020 French Open, where she fought through qualifying to claim her first Grand Slam main-draw win.

Since then, her fierce baseline game and competitive drive have made her a regular threat in major tournaments, highlighted by third-round runs at the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

While her singles game continues to elevate, she has already established herself as an elite doubles competitor. With four WTA doubles titles, her versatility across hard and clay courts gives her a tactical edge against top-tier opponents.

Advertisement

How old is Kamilla Rakhimova?

Kamilla Rakhimova is 25 years old. She was born on August 28, 2001, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and represents Uzbekistan on the WTA Tour. She started playing tennis at the age of five and turned professional in 2016.

Kamilla Rakhimova on Day Six of the HSBC Championships in 2026 (Source: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

She initially developed her career through the ITF Circuit before establishing herself at the WTA level. Her progression included a first appearance in the Top 100 in August 2022 and increasingly consistent performances at Grand Slam and WTA events.

Advertisement

How tall is Kamilla Rakhimova?

Kamilla Rakhimova is 5 feet 6 inches (1.70 meters) tall. The right-handed player uses a two-handed backhand and has listed hard courts as her favorite surface. Her game has been built around consistency and movement rather than relying solely on power.

What is Kamilla Rakhimova’s ranking?

Kamilla Rakhimova is ranked No. 87 in the WTA singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. The Uzbek player has climbed back into the Top 100 after reaching a career-high No. 60 on December 30, 2024.

Her ranking has moved considerably throughout 2026. She started the year at No. 55 and reached No. 53 in February before dropping to No. 73 in March. Her strongest position of the season came in May, when she was ranked No. 59, while she later fell to No. 87 following the August 31 rankings update.

Advertisement

Her No. 60 career high came after a strong 2024 campaign that included her first two WTA 125 singles titles, in Guadalajara and Angers. She also broke into the Top 100 for the first time in August 2022.

Who is Kamilla Rakhimova’s coach?

Kamilla Rakhimova’s coach is Yulia Pilchikova. She has been part of her development as the player moved from the ITF circuit into the upper levels of the WTA Tour. She began competing professionally on the ITF Circuit in 2016.

Kamilla Rakhimova on Day Six of the HSBC Championships (Source: Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How much prize money has Kamilla Rakhimova earned?

Kamilla Rakhimova has earned $3.8 million in career prize money from professional tennis. The latest tournament profile for the Mubadala DC Open lists that figure as her career prize money, while her 2026 earnings are listed separately at $779,463. Her career earnings have grown significantly as she has become a regular competitor at Grand Slam and WTA tournaments.

Kamilla Rakhimova’s career highlights

First Grand Slam main-draw victory: Rakhimova made her Grand Slam debut at the 2020 French Open after qualifying and immediately earned a main-draw victory over Shelby Rogers. She eventually reached the second round before losing to Maria Sakkari.

US Open breakthrough in 2021: As a qualifier, Rakhimova reached the third round of the US Open. She defeated Marie Bouzkova and Magda Linette before her run ended against eventual champion Emma Raducanu’s opponent? More precisely, her third-round loss came against Barbora Krejcikova.

Advertisement

Breaking into the Top 100: Rakhimova entered the WTA Top 100 for the first time on August 22, 2022, following a title run at the W60 ITF event in the Bronx. It marked a major step in her transition toward becoming a regular WTA player.

First WTA 125 title: In September 2024, Rakhimova won the Guadalajara 125 Open for her first WTA 125 singles title. She defeated Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 in the final after previously losing her first WTA 125 final at Stanford in 2023.

Career-high ranking: Her strong 2024 season helped Rakhimova climb to No. 60 in the world, her career-best singles ranking, on December 30, 2024. She finished that season at No. 64.

Advertisement

First Top 10 victory: One of her biggest singles wins came at Wimbledon in 2025, when she defeated world No. 5 Jasmine Paolini to reach the third round. It was Rakhimova’s first career victory over a Top 10 opponent.

Best grass-court result: Rakhimova reached the quarterfinals at Eastbourne in 2025, defeating several opponents as a qualifier before losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The WTA lists it as her best career result on grass.

Strong doubles career: Rakhimova has also enjoyed considerable success in doubles. She has won four WTA-level doubles titles, including the 2026 Cluj-Napoca tournament with Su Jeong Jang, while her career-high doubles ranking is No. 51.

Advertisement