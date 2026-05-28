NY Giants restructure Andrew Thomas’ contract to free cap space for rookies

As the New York Giants need to finish signing their rookie class, they had to make some moves on Andrew Thomas' contract.

The New York Giants had a stellar draft, hence the rookie class is likely to be one of the most hyped up young cores in the 2026 NFL season. Hence, the team was forced to restructure the contract of tackle Andrew Thomas to create some additional cap space to sign all the newcomers.

Per NBC Sports, the Giants converted Thomas’ base salary to a roster bonus. This allowed the Giants to create $6.5 million in cap space. There’s only one rookie not signed so far, but it’s a heavy hitter in Arvell Reese.

Thomas is still under contract through 2029, so he is a sure-fire presence in the offensive line. Those are not the only moves the Giants have done recently. For instance, John Harbaugh reunited with a former Ravens player as the Giants signed nose tackle Josh Tupou recently.

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Arvell Reese’s projected contract

As said before, Reese is the one name on the Giants rookie class that hasn’t been signed yet. By getting selected as the fifth overall pick, Reese is projected to sign a fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract. The deal will be worth around $47.8 million and $48.5 million.

Arvell Reese of the New York Giants

The 2026 cap hit is estimated to go around the $8.5 million mark for Reese. The former Ohio State player is poised to be the leader of the New York Giants defense for years to come. The sooner he signs his deal, the better, as it avoids the opportunity of controversy to arise.

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NY Giants remaining cap space

Per Fox Sports, the Giants now have just a bit under $12 million in salary cap space. This could serve for them to sign Reese, and leave them a bit of cap space to make any other move if they deem it necessary.