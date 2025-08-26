Maria Sharapova earned $38,7 million in prize money: How much has Serena Williams made throughout her career?

For 15 years, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova battled on the WTA Tour. Their styles could not have been more different, and for a long time, many believed their on-court rivalry extended off it. Over time, however, it became clear that was not the case. Both players were born to shine, and each left an indelible mark on women’s tennis in her own way.

Both Williams and Sharapova reached No. 1 in the world, collected multiple Grand Slam titles, won Olympic medals, and became global icons—known not only for their dominance on the court but also for their marketability and style. Even in retirement, their fashion statements and lasting influence on the sport continue to be remembered.

While both athletes built multimillion-dollar empires largely through endorsements, their on-court earnings alone were staggering. Sharapova collected $38,777,962 in WTA prize money over her career, while Williams earned an unmatched $94,816,730, according to the WTA official website.

One of tennis’ defining rivalries

Williams turned pro in 1995, six years before Sharapova joined the professional ranks. Sharapova competed for 19 years, while Williams stretched her career to 27. Their first meeting came in 2004, with Williams taking the victory. But later that same year, Sharapova stunned the tennis world by beating her in the Wimbledon final.

Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy after she won against Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon final. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sharapova followed it up with another win over Williams that season, but from then on, the rivalry became one-sided. The two faced each other 19 more times, and Williams won every single match. The head-to-head finished 20–2 in Williams’ favor.

Sharapova retired with 51 career singles titles, including five Grand Slams, while Williams collected 73 titles, including 23 Grand Slams, cementing her status as one of the greatest players in history.

Serena’s gesture toward Sharapova

In August 2025, Maria Sharapova was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. Serena Williams not only attended the ceremony but also delivered a heartfelt tribute to her longtime rival.

“If you’re an athlete, over time you find yourself with the other athletes in the room. And as we got to know each other and pushed ourselves year after year, Maria and I found ourselves at the same tables and the same events, talking a little more without a Grand Slam match the next day,” Williams said.

“We let our guard down. Little by little, we started to see each other differently. One year it was a casual chat. The next, a serious conversation. Until one day, it just clicked. We left everything on the court in every match. We both hated losing more than anything in the world. We both knew the other was the biggest obstacle between us and the trophy. That’s the root of why we’re here,” she added.