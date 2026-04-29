Marta Kostyuk’s profile: Age, height, social media, career, ranking and more of the tennis player

Marta Kostyuk has emerged as one of the most exciting young names on the WTA Tour, combining aggressive shot-making with steady results against some of the best players in women’s tennis.

She turned professional in 2016 and quickly became known for her aggressive baseline game and athletic movement. Her breakthrough results include reaching the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open and winning the 2023 ATX Open.

She has built a international profile through her outspoken presence within the tennis world. From her early beginnings in Kyiv to competing among the sport’s elite, she continues to build an image that extends beyond the rankings.

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How old is Marta Kostyuk?

Marta Kostyuk is 23 years old. She was born on June 28, 2002, in Kyiv. The Ukrainian tennis star turned professional at a very young age and quickly became one of the sport’s most promising talents.

Marta Kostyuk during the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier (Source: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images for Billie Jean King Cup)

She gained international attention as a teenager after making a surprising run at the 2018 Australian Open, where she reached the third round at just 15 years old. That breakthrough helped establish her as one of the rising names on the WTA Tour.

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How tall is Marta Kostyuk?

Marta Kostyuk is 5-foot-9 (1.75 meters) tall. Her height, combined with her athletic movement and aggressive baseline game, has helped her compete against many of the top power hitters on the WTA Tour.

She is known for her quick footwork, strong two-handed backhand, and ability to transition from defense to offense during rallies. Her physical has allowed her to adapt successfully across different surfaces, especially on hard courts and clay.

Who is Marta Kostyuk’s coach?

Marta Kostyuk is currently coached by Sandra Zaniewska, alongside longtime mentor Talina Beiko. Zaniewska joined her team in 2023 and has played an important role in the player’s recent rise in the rankings and tactical development.

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Under Zaniewska’s guidance, she achieved some of the best results of her professional career, including deep Grand Slam runs and multiple WTA finals. The partnership has helped improve her consistency and shot selection against elite opponents.

Marta Kostyuk’s social media

Marta Kostyuk has built a strong social media presence, especially on Instagram, where the Ukrainian tennis star shares tournament photos, training sessions, fashion shoots and personal moments with fans.

Her official Instagram account, @martakostyuk, has grown to more than 340,000 followers as her popularity on the WTA Tour continues to rise. She frequently uses her platforms to document life on tour, including behind-the-scenes content from Grand Slam tournaments and practice sessions.

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She has also used social media to speak openly about the war in Ukraine and issues affecting athletes from her country, making her one of the most outspoken players on the women’s circuit.

What is Marta Kostyuk’s current ranking?

Marta Kostyuk is currently ranked World No. 23 in the WTA singles rankings as of April 2026, making her one of the highest-ranked Ukrainian players on tour. She continues to climb the rankings thanks to consistent performances.

Marta Kostyuk in a photo shooting prior to the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Qualifier (Source: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images for Billie Jean King Cup)

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She previously reached a career-high ranking of No. 16 in June 2024 after her breakthrough run to the Australian Open quarterfinals and several deep appearances at major WTA events. Since then, she has remained a regular presence inside the Top 30.

In 2026 alone, she reached the Brisbane final, won the Rouen Open title and produced notable victories over top-ranked opponents such as Jessica Pegula during the Madrid Open. Those performances have kept her firmly in contention for another push toward the Top 20.

How much has Marta Kostyuk earned in prize money?

Marta Kostyuk has earned more than $7.2 million in career prize money during her professional tennis career. The majority of those earnings have come from her performances in Grand Slam tournaments, WTA 1000 events and title runs on the WTA Tour.

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Her prize money totals have increased significantly over the last few seasons as she established herself as a consistent Top 30 player. In 2024 and 2025 alone, she earned well over $1.7 million per season thanks to strong results at major tournaments.

Marta Kostyuk’s career highlights

2017 Australian Open junior champion: Marta Kostyuk won the girls’ singles title at the Australian Open at just 14 years old, becoming one of the top junior prospects in the sport. She also captured two ITF titles that same year and earned gold at the European Junior Championships.

Breakthrough at the 2018 Australian Open: At only 15 years old and ranked No. 521 in the world, Kostyuk reached the third round of the Australian Open after coming through qualifying. She became the youngest player to reach that stage of the tournament since Martina Hingis in 1996.

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First WTA singles title in Austin (2023): Kostyuk won her maiden WTA singles title at the ATX Open in Austin, defeating Varvara Gracheva in the final. That season also included her first doubles title at the Birmingham Classic alongside Barbora Krejcikova.

First Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2024 Australian Open: One of the biggest moments of her career came in Melbourne, where she reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal after defeating Elise Mertens and Maria Timofeeva during an impressive run.

Career-high ranking of World No. 16: Following her strong 2024 season, Kostyuk climbed to a career-best singles ranking of No. 16 on June 17, 2024, establishing herself among the top players on the WTA Tour.

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Deep runs at major WTA events: Kostyuk reached the semifinals at Indian Wells in 2024 and later advanced to finals in Stuttgart and San Diego, showing consistency against elite competition. She also made the fourth round of the 2025 US Open.

Second WTA singles title in Rouen (2026): In April 2026, Kostyuk captured the Rouen Open title in an all-Ukrainian final, earning the second singles trophy of her career and continuing her rise inside the WTA Top 30.