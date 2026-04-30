Amid NY Mets struggles, manager Carlos Mendoza weighs in on Luis Robert Jr.’s IL stint

The hits keep coming for the 2026 New York Mets. On Thursday, the club officially placed star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. on the 10-day Injured List with a lumbar spine disc herniation, adding another high-profile name to an already overflowing infirmary at Citi Field.

The move, retroactive to April 27, comes after an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the team’s worst fears. Robert, the centerpiece of the Mets’ aggressive offseason, has been sidelined for several days with back tightness that simply wouldn’t subside.

“It’s frustrating from both ends, for Luis and for us,” manager Carlos Mendoza said prior to Thursday’s series finale against the Nationals. “He’s been working his tail off to stay on the field. We’ve just got to get him back right.”

Advertisement

Mendoza’s frustration was palpable. After a gutsy win on Wednesday, the skipper had to pivot once again, sliding rookie standout Carson Benge over to center field to fill the void for the series finale. For a Mets team that has dropped 16 of its last 19 games, the “next man up” philosophy is being pushed to its absolute limit.

Not the best throw here from Luis Robert Jr. pic.twitter.com/pWoJHNLvwO — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) April 23, 2026

A lineup in shambles

The timing couldn’t be worse. The Mets (10-21) were banking on Robert Jr. to be the stabilizing force in a lineup already missing its heart and soul. With Robert sidelined, the Mets are now without: SS Francisco Lindor (Left calf strain), 2B Jorge Polanco (Right wrist contusion) and RHP Kodai Senga (Lumbar spine inflammation).

Advertisement

Robert Jr. was supposed to be the “answer” to these early-season woes, but his history of durability issues has once again caught up with him. In his absence, the Mets’ middle-of-the-order power has evaporated, leaving a “huge void” that opponents—like the Nationals on Thursday—have been all too eager to exploit.

Next steps: The Syracuse connection

With the roster depleted, the Mets have turned to Triple-A Syracuse for reinforcements. The club recalled infielder Eric Wagaman and right-hander Austin Warren today to provide depth, but the real question remains: can this coaching staff keep the season from spiraling before the stars return?

New York Mets current injured list (As of April 30, 2026):

Player Injury IL Status Expected Return Luis Robert Jr. Lumbar Disc Herniation 10-Day Mid-May Francisco Lindor Left Calf Strain 10-Day June Kodai Senga Lumbar Inflammation 15-Day TBD Jorge Polanco Right Wrist Contusion 10-Day May

Advertisement