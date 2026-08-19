Nick Kyrgios suspended after failing drug test, years after blasting Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek

Nick Kyrgios has built a career on sparking viral controversy with his unfiltered mouth, but his recent actions served up a bitter dose of irony regarding his previous tirades against Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Few figures in modern tennis stir up as much controversy with their vocal opinions as Nick Kyrgios. Now, the Australian star finds himself under intense global scrutiny after confirming he has been provisionally suspended under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme following a positive drug test at a tournament in June.

As news of his suspension broke, fans across social media immediately resurfaced a clip from 2024 in which Kyrgios harshly criticized stars Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek following their own high-profile anti-doping cases, highlighting his past claims that he would never engage in performance enhancement or substance abuse.

“I would never in my life try to dope… Everyone should be treated equally. Two number ones being banned for doping is disgusting for our sport; it gives a terrible image,“ Kyrgios said in 2024 when details surrounding Sinner and Swiatek first made headlines.

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The saga deals another blow to a sport navigating a major generational transition in the post-Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal era, raising concerns among current tour players and rising stars like Taylor Townsend about the precedent and image these high-profile cases set for tennis’ future.

Nick Kyrgios has labelled doping-related charges against Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek as "disgusting" for tennis. pic.twitter.com/pJexNZyC4k — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 29, 2024

How long could Kyrgios be suspended?

Because cocaine is classified as a “Substance of Abuse” under the World Anti-Doping Code, the standard penalty for out-of-competition use—unrelated to athletic performance enhancement—is typically a three-month ban, which can be reduced to one month if the athlete completes an accredited treatment program.

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However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has not yet issued its final ruling. If investigators determine the substance was ingested in-competition or intended to enhance performance, Kyrgios could face a formal suspension ranging anywhere from two to four years.

What happened in the previous Sinner and Swiatek anti-doping cases?

Sinner tested positive twice for trace amounts of the prohibited anabolic steroid clostebol during the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. An ITIA investigation concluded the exposure was accidental, stemming from a spray used by his physiotherapist to treat a cut before administering massages without gloves.

While Sinner initially cleared his name with a “no fault or negligence” ruling, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appeal eventually led to a case resolution agreement, with the World No. 1 accepting a three-month suspension for the negligence of his support staff.

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Swiatek returned a positive test for trimetazidine (TMZ), a banned metabolic modulator, during an out-of-competition screening in August 2024. A detailed inquiry traced the source to a contaminated batch of over-the-counter melatonin tablets produced in Poland, which she used to manage jet lag.

Determining that Swiatek bore “no significant fault or negligence,” the ITIA handed down a brief one-month sanction in late 2024 alongside the forfeiture of her prize money from the Cincinnati Open.