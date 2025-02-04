Rafael Nadal reflects on retirement and the grueling toll tennis took on his body

It has been three months since Rafael Nadal officially retired from professional tennis, and the 22-time Grand Slam champion has given an update on his new life. While the Spaniard admitted he was “happy,” he also made a candid admission about the toll tennis took on his body and how he feels now.

“Now I am able to live with very little pain, and this is very important for me. In the end, being able to get up and go down the stairs normally is a significant improvement in my daily life, allowing me to live with the peace of mind of not having much pain,” Nadal told the press during the Mundo Deportivo awards, where he was honored as the greatest Spanish athlete in history.

Nadal has always been open about the numerous injuries he endured throughout his career. He suffers from Müller-Weiss syndrome in his left foot, which has been one of his biggest challenges. He also dealt with tendinitis in his left knee from early in his career and, more recently, struggled with a hip injury. However, stepping away from the sport has been beneficial for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I feel fine,” he told journalists. “Perfect, to be honest. Happy. I’m trying to adapt to a new stage in my life that, for now, I’m handling pretty well,” he admitted. He also said he doesn’t miss the routine he once had. “The last couple of years were difficult, so that helps me not to miss it much,” he explained. “I only retired three months ago, so I can’t speak with full clarity, but for now, I’m happy.”

Rafael Nadal waves at the crowd during the 2024 Davis Cup Finals (Matt McNulty/Getty Images for ITF)

Advertisement

Nadal says he is grateful for his career

The Spaniard also told the press he feels very “lucky” to have had the career he did. “The most important thing is that I have been very lucky to do something I was passionate about as a child,” Nadal admitted.

Advertisement

see also Andy Murray reveals his pick for the greatest player between Federer, Djokovic and Nadal

He added, “It started as a hobby and became a very important part of my life, and for me, that is what matters most. Thanks to tennis, I have been able to live, learn, and collect experiences that will stay with me for the rest of my life. So I can only be grateful to my sport, to life, and to all the people who have helped me or been a part of my journey at some point!”

Advertisement

The Spanish icon retired at the Davis Cup late last year after a tough season in which he was unable to compete at his best level. However, he bid farewell to tennis as one of the greatest players ever, with 22 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal, and a record 14 French Open titles.