Robin Montgomery’s profile: Age, height, parents, career highlights, ranking and more of the tennis player

Robin Montgomery’s rise has taken another turn after injury, with the American returning to the spotlight in 2026 and adding a breakthrough WTA title to her growing career story.

Robin Montgomery’s career has taken a sharp turn in 2026. After an injury kept her off the court from June 2025 until April this year, the tennis player returned with something to prove and produced the biggest title run of her career.

That breakthrough came at the Libema Open, where she went from qualifying to lifting her first WTA singles trophy. She did it while ranked No. 484, making the achievement one of the most unusual title runs on the WTA Tour this season.

The result added another chapter to a career that had already promised plenty. A former US Open junior champion, she has faced the pressure of being one of America’s brightest prospects while navigating injuries and big demands.

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How old is Robin Montgomery?

Robin Montgomery is 21 years old. She was born on September 5, 2004, in Washington, and has been competing professionally since 2020. Her development began at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.

Robin Montgomery during Day Six of the Mutua Madrid Open (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

She has already experienced several major stages of her career despite being just 21. She was one of the top American juniors before making the transition to the professional tour, and her progress eventually took her into the WTA Top 100.

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Her career has also included setbacks. She dealt with wrist and hip injuries earlier in her development and was sidelined for much of the second half of 2025 before returning to competition in 2026.

How tall is Robin Montgomery?

Robin Montgomery is 5 feet 10 inches tall (1.78 meters). She is a left-handed player who has developed an aggressive baseline game around that physical frame.

Her height gives her a natural advantage when generating power, but her development has also been built around movement and court coverage. She has been part of the U.S. development system since she was a junior.

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Who are Robin Montgomery’s parents?

Robin Montgomery’s mother is Gabrielle Montgomery, while her father is Jamaican and has not been involved in her upbringing. Gabrielle has played a central role in her daughter’s tennis career, from introducing her to the sport to helping guide her development away from the court.

She was raised by her mother in D.C. and has spoken openly about the importance of Gabrielle in her journey. Her mother discovered the Junior Tennis Champions Center and enrolled her in tennis lessons when she was four.

Her Jamaican heritage also remains important to Montgomery. She has said that her father is Jamaican and that, although he was never part of her life, she is proud of that side of her background.

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Gabrielle has also been more than a parent in her development. In the early stages of her career, she helped balance tennis with education and worked as part of the support system surrounding her daughter while leaving the technical coaching to professionals.

What is Robin Montgomery’s current ranking?

Robin Montgomery is ranked No. 187 in the WTA singles rankings. She entered the US Open period at No. 187, although her run through qualifying in New York has given her an opportunity to gain further ranking points.

That ranking is below the career-high No. 95 she achieved in June 2025. Her ranking subsequently dropped sharply while she dealt with an extended injury absence, reaching as low as No. 484 in June 2026 before her comeback began to move her back up the standings.

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At what age did Robin Montgomery start playing tennis?

Robin Montgomery started playing tennis at age four. Her mother, Gabrielle, signed her daughter up for a lesson. The decision quickly turned into something much bigger.

By age seven, her had progressed into the JTCC Team Wilander NJTL Excellence Team, beginning a junior career that eventually saw her become one of the leading young players in the United States.

Her junior résumé included strong results at the biggest youth tournaments. She represented the United States in international competition and was already competing at Grand Slam junior events as a teenager. At the 2019 US Open, she reached the third round of the girls’ singles tournament.

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Who is Robin Montgomery’s coach?

Robin Montgomery’s current coach is Martin Vilar. Her coach has worked with players from several countries throughout a coaching career that began on the professional tour in 2013.

Robin Montgomery during Day 2 of the San Diego Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour (Source: Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Vilar has coached a number of established WTA players in the past, including Diane Parry, Polona Hercog, Maryna Zanevska and Anabel Medina Garrigues. His experience has added another layer to her team as she works to regain the ranking position she reached in 2025.

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Earlier in her career, she worked extensively with Alisama Agnamba, who was listed as her coach during her junior years. She later separated from long-time coach Eric Nunez, and for a period in 2024 she traveled without a permanent coach while considering what she wanted from her next coaching relationship.

How much prize money has Robin Montgomery earned?

Robin Montgomery has earned more than $1.5 million in career prize money, according to ESPN’s career statistics. Her earnings have grown alongside her progress on the WTA Tour. The biggest jump came in 2024 and 2025.

Robin Montgomery’s career highlights

2026 ‘s-Hertogenbosch champion: Montgomery captured the first WTA singles title of her career at the Libema Open. She came through qualifying and ultimately won the championship after Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the final because of illness. At No. 484, Montgomery became the third-lowest-ranked WTA champion in history.

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Career-high No. 95: Montgomery reached No. 95 in the WTA rankings in June 2025, the first time she broke into the Top 100. That remains the highest singles ranking of her career.

First WTA semifinal: Montgomery reached her first WTA Tour semifinal at the 2025 Auckland tournament. She defeated several opponents during the run before losing to Clara Tauson.

Breakthrough against Aryna Sabalenka: At the 2024 Madrid Open, Montgomery recorded two consecutive WTA main-draw wins and then pushed No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to three sets in the third round. It was one of the clearest signs at that point that she could compete with the world’s elite.

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Strong junior career: Montgomery established herself as one of the best American juniors before turning professional. She won the Grade A JA Plantation junior event in 2019 and represented the United States in international junior competition.

US Open debut at 15: Montgomery received a wild card into the 2020 US Open main draw at just 15 years old. She became one of the youngest American players to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut in the Open Era.

Grand Slam progress: Montgomery’s best singles Grand Slam result so far has been reaching the second round at both Wimbledon in 2024 and Roland Garros in 2025. The WTA lists those two appearances as her best major results to date.

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