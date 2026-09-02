Nadia Podoroska’s profile: Who is the Argentine tennis player? Age, height, partner, ranking, career and more

Nadia Podoroska has experienced the highs and setbacks of professional tennis, but her return to the US Open brings her story back into focus. There is much more behind the Argentine player than her biggest results.

Nadia Podoroska has already written one of the most memorable chapters in Argentine women’s tennis, but her story did not end with her breakthrough in Paris. Six years after becoming a Grand Slam semifinalist, she is back in New York.

She made history at the 2020 French Open, arriving as a qualifier and reaching the semifinals after defeating then-world No. 5 Elina Svitolina. That run changed the trajectory of her career and earned her the WTA Newcomer of the Year award.

Her journey includes three WTA 125 titles and a gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, while her personal life, physical profile, coaching team and current place in the rankings offer more pieces to her story.

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How old is Nadia Podoroska?

Nadia Podoroska is 29 years old. The Argentine tennis player was born on February 10, 1997, in Rosario, Santa Fe. She represents Argentina and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand.

Nadia Podoroska during day three of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 (Source: Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images for MatchMaker)

She began her professional career on the ITF Circuit in 2011, when she was still a teenager. Her early years were affected by financial difficulties and injuries, but she gradually moved through the rankings before establishing herself on the WTA Tour.

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How tall is Nadia Podoroska?

Nadia Podoroska is 5 feet 6 inches (1.70 meters) tall. She has been built around her right-handed baseline play rather than relying on the advantages associated with a particularly tall frame.

Who is Nadia Podoroska’s partner?

Nadia Podoroska’s partner is Argentine tennis player Guillermina Naya. The two have been a couple for several years and have also shared the court as doubles partners.

Their relationship became public in 2022, when Podoroska shared a post on social media featuring Naya. The two later represented Argentina together at the Billie Jean King Cup, adding a professional connection to their relationship.

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Naya has also competed on the WTA and ITF circuits and represented Argentina, making the pair one of the more recognizable couples in Argentine tennis.

What is Nadia Podoroska’s current ranking?

Nadia Podoroska is ranked No. 449 in the WTA singles rankings. Her current position comes as she competes at the 2026 US Open using her protected ranking after a difficult period affected by injuries.

Her current ranking is a long way from the No. 36 career high she reached on July 12, 2021. That remains the best singles ranking achieved by an Argentine woman since Podoroska’s breakthrough in Paris.

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Her protected ranking allowed her to enter the US Open main draw despite her position in the current rankings. She advanced to the second round in New York after defeating Switzerland’s Simona Waltert.

At what age did Nadia Podoroska start playing tennis?

Nadia Podoroska started playing tennis at the age of five. She began practicing at Fisherton Athletic Club in her native Rosario after becoming interested in the sport while passing tennis courts on her way to school.

Tennis was not a family tradition for her. She has explained that she was the first member of her family to play the sport professionally. As a child, she also played soccer before eventually focusing completely on tennis.

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By 15, she had left high school to concentrate fully on her tennis career, a decision that reflected how early she committed to pursuing the professional circuit.

Who is Nadia Podoroska’s coach?

Nadia Podoroska is currently coached by Juan Pablo Guzman and Emiliano Redondi. The pair became part of her team after she moved to Alicante, Spain, where she established a training base.

Their work played a major role in the rise that eventually culminated in her historic 2020 Roland Garros run. She has also worked with Pedro Merani on the mental side of her game.

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Merani introduced her to techniques connected with Zen philosophy and neuroscience, an approach she credited with helping her manage pressure and stay focused during matches.

How much prize money has Nadia Podoroska earned?

Nadia Podoroska has earned $3,127,219 in career prize money, according to the WTA’s career prize-money list updated in May 2026. That placed her among the top career earners in women’s tennis at the time of the update.

Nadia Podoroska during day eight of the 2024 China Open (Source: Shi Tang/Getty Images)

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Her most lucrative seasons included 2024, when she earned more than $685,000, and 2023, when her prize money surpassed $596,000. Her 2020 breakthrough season also generated more than $565,000 in earnings.

Nadia Podoroska’s career highlights

2020 Roland Garros semifinal: Podoroska’s defining achievement came in Paris, where she became the first woman in the Open Era to reach the French Open semifinals after coming through qualifying. She defeated No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

WTA Newcomer of the Year: Her remarkable 2020 campaign earned Podoroska the WTA Newcomer of the Year award, recognizing the impact of her breakthrough season.

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Career-high No. 36: The Argentine reached No. 36 in the world in July 2021, the highest singles ranking of her career. She also reached No. 62 in doubles that same year.

Three WTA 125 singles titles: Podoroska has won three WTA 125 tournaments in singles: Cali in 2023, followed by San Luis Potosi and Barranquilla in 2024.

First WTA doubles title: In 2017, she won the Bogota doubles title alongside Beatriz Haddad Maia, giving her the first WTA-level trophy of her career.

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Pan American Games gold: Podoroska won the women’s singles gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, defeating Caroline Dolehide in the final. The result earned her a place at the Tokyo Olympics.