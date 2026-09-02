Jaime Faria’s profile: Age, height, social media, coach, ranking, career and more of the Portuguese tennis player

Jaime Faria is making noise on the tennis scene, with the Portuguese rising into the spotlight at the US Open. But who is the player behind the latest breakthrough, and what’s next in his journey?

Jaime Faria has arrived at the 2026 US Open with the kind of momentum that can quickly turn a rising player into a name worth watching. He earned his first US Open main-draw victory by defeating Jenson Brooksby in a five-set thriller.

He has steadily built his career through the Challenger circuit before making a significant jump in 2026. His recent breakthrough includes a first Top-10 victory over Ben Shelton in Cincinnati.

Now facing one of tennis‘ biggest stars under the lights in New York, his profile has taken on a new level of interest. His age, height, ranking, coaching team and more offer a closer look at his big story.

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How old is Jaime Faria?

Jaime Faria is 23 years old. The Portuguese tennis player was born on August 6, 2003, in Lisbon, Portugal. He turned professional in 2021 and represents Portugal in international competition.

Jaime Faria during the Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

How tall is Jaime Faria?

Jaime Faria is 6-foot-2 (1.88 meters) tall. The ATP Tour and Rio Open both list him at 188 centimeters and 78 kilograms (171 pounds). He plays right-handed.

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Jaime Faria’s social media

Jaime Faria is active on social media (Instagram: @jaime_faria_). His professional activity and tournament appearances are regularly featured through official ATP Tour and Davis Cup social channels.

Faria has also attracted attention away from the court for his personality and interests. ATP has highlighted his passion for soccer, his connection to Sporting CP and his friendship with fellow Portuguese player Henrique Rocha.

What is Jaime Faria’s current ranking?

Jaime Faria is currently ranked No. 72 in the ATP singles rankings as of September 1, 2026. His ranking has risen sharply during 2026 after he began the season outside the Top 150. His career-high is currently No. 70, reached on August 24, 2026.

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The jump reflects a strong season that has included significant results at ATP Tour events and Grand Slams. The ATP’s July ranking update noted that he had climbed to No. 79 after reaching the quarterfinals in Estoril, continuing his push toward the Top 70.

At what age did Jaime Faria start playing tennis?

Jaime Faria started playing tennis when he was 5 years old. His introduction to the sport came after his father took him and his brother Vicente to an ATP Champions Tour exhibition in Portugal featuring legends such as John McEnroe, Marcelo Ríos and Mats Wilander.

He has said that watching those players changed his perspective on tennis and prompted him to ask his father to start playing. He continued developing without being considered one of the very best players of his generation, and it was around age 16 that he began beating higher-ranked opponents more consistently.

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Who is Jaime Faria’s coach?

Jaime Faria works with coaches Pedro Sousa and Neuza Silva through the Portuguese Tennis Federation. ATP reported in 2024 that Faria and fellow Portuguese player Henrique Rocha trained together under Sousa and Silva.

He began training with the Portuguese Federation at 16, a key point in his development. He later considered accepting U.S. college offers before deciding to remain with the federation and pursue professional tennis instead.

How much prize money has Jaime Faria earned?

Jaime Faria has earned approximately $1.69 million in career prize money. The Rio Open’s current player profile lists his career earnings at $1,693,498, with $857,621 earned during the 2026 season.

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Jaime Faria during day eight of the Cincinnati Open in 2026 (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The figure reflects his rapid progression from the ITF and Challenger levels into regular ATP Tour and Grand Slam competition. His earnings have increased significantly as his ranking and tournament access have improved.

Jaime Faria’s career highlights

Four consecutive ITF titles in 2024: Faria went on a 20-match winning streak on the ITF World Tennis Tour from February to March 2024, winning four straight tournaments in Portugal: Vila Real de Santo António, Faro, Quinta do Lago and Vale do Lobo.

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First Challenger titles: He won his first ATP Challenger title at Oeiras in 2024, then followed it with another championship in Curitiba, Brazil, later that same year. The Curitiba victory helped him reach a then career-high ranking of No. 120.

First Grand Slam victory: Faria defeated Pavel Kotov at the 2025 Australian Open for his first win in a Grand Slam main draw. ATP noted that he became the youngest Portuguese man to win a Grand Slam main-draw match since Nuno Marques at the 1991 US Open.

First ATP Tour quarterfinal: In 2025, Faria reached his first ATP Tour quarterfinal at the Rio Open, entering the tournament as a lucky loser. He defeated Jaume Munar in the third round before losing to Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

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Grand Slam breakthrough across 2025: He played the main draw of all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2025, qualifying for the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open while entering Roland Garros directly.

2026 rise into the Top 100: Faria continued climbing in 2026, reaching the quarterfinals in Estoril and eventually breaking into the Top 80. The ATP identified him as one of the year’s notable ranking movers.

US Open 2026 run: Faria defeated American Jenson Brooksby in five sets in the first round of the 2026 US Open, winning 6-3, 7-6(4), 4-6, 1-6, 6-2. The victory set up a second-round meeting with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

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Win over Ben Shelton in Cincinnati: Before arriving at the US Open, Faria scored one of the biggest victories of his 2026 season by defeating American Ben Shelton at the Cincinnati Masters, part of a strong run that helped push him toward the Top 70.