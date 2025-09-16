Trending topics:
Serena and Venus Williams turn heads with announcement of new venture beyond tennis

Serena and Venus Williams are entering the media world with a new podcast, sharing intimate stories from their careers, sibling rivalries, and personal reflections.

By Gianni Taina

Venus Williams and Serena Williams pose for a photo prior to a game.
© Scott Barbour/Getty ImagesVenus Williams and Serena Williams pose for a photo prior to a game.

Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams are reuniting — but this time, off the court. The iconic sisters are launching a joint podcast titled Stockton Street, marking their first collaborative project outside professional tennis. The show promises a behind-the-scenes look at their careers, on- and off-court moments, and personal insights into their lives today.

The debut episode drops Wednesday, September 17, recorded at the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium, the iconic home of the US Open. According to the AP, the podcast will be distributed exclusively on X (formerly Twitter), with new episodes releasing every two weeks.

In a statement shared on the platform, the sisters said the first episode would include exclusive content, covering everything from their intense on-court rivalry to their Grand Slam triumphs and life reflections.

We’re so excited to launch our first episode at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium,” Serena and Venus said on X. “This place holds so many meaningful memories for us and is the perfect spot for the debut. We look forward to connecting directly with lifelong fans and welcoming new listeners in a unique and authentic way”.

Tweet placeholder
Serena, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 73 career trophies, added that the podcast goes beyond tennis. “The world is ready for the real conversations Venus and I will have on this podcast. Don’t worry, it’s not just about tennis — it’s our unfiltered truth,” she explained.

Venus Williams earned $46 million in prize money: How much has Serena Williams made in her entire career?

This marks the sisters’ first joint venture outside the sport. Serena stepped back from competitive tennis in 2022, while Venus returned to professional play this year, competing in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles at the US Open. Now, the Williams sisters are teaming up again — this time, trading rackets for microphones.

Venus and Serena’s rivalry and doubles legacy

Both sisters reached world No. 1 in singles, the only sisters to do so. Venus first claimed the top spot in February 2002 (11 weeks), while Serena held No. 1 for 316 weeks, starting in July 2002.

From the 2002 French Open through the 2003 Australian Open, the Williams sisters became the only women in the Open Era to meet in four consecutive Grand Slam finals, all won by Serena.

Despite their singles rivalry, the sisters formed one of the most successful doubles teams in tennis history, winning 22 titles, including 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns and three Olympic gold medals.

