She’s a former top 5 who accused Djokovic of sexism and lashed out at Sharapova: ‘Arrogant, conceited, and cold’

Over the past two decades, women’s tennis has seen constant evolution — with more parity, depth, and unpredictability than the men’s tour. The era has been defined by legends such as Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Victoria Azarenka, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka. But beyond those global superstars, several players left their mark — and Dominika Cibulkova was one of them.

Born on May 6, 1989, in Piestany, Slovakia, Cibulkova showed an early passion for tennis and quickly stood out both nationally and across Europe. Despite standing just 5-foot-3 (1.60 meters) — short by professional tennis standards — she turned her stature into an advantage, combining speed, footwork, and intensity to build an outstanding career. Her biggest accomplishments include reaching the Australian Open final and climbing as high as World No. 4 in the WTA Rankings.

Cibulkova made her professional debut in 2004 at age 15, though her early years were far from easy. It took time for her to adapt to the pace and power of the pro circuit, but by 2009, her results began to reflect her potential. That same year, she partnered with Dominik Hrbaty to win the Hopman Cup, and in 2011, she captured her first WTA title in Moscow, defeating Kaia Kanepi in the final.

Her momentum continued with titles in San Diego (2012) and Stanford (2013), and by 2014, she had solidified her reputation as one of the best hard-court players on tour. That season, she reached the Australian Open final, falling to Li Na in straight sets (7–6, 6–0), before rebounding weeks later to win her fourth career title in Acapulco.

Dominika Cibulkova poses with the WTA Finals trophy. (Getty Images)

Cibulkova’s finest season came in 2016, when she won four WTA titles, including the prestigious WTA Finals, defeating Angelique Kerber in the championship match. A year later, she reached her career-high ranking of World No. 4, cementing her place among the game’s elite.

After 15 years on tour, Cibulkova retired in 2019 at age 29 with eight career titles and a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors of her generation — a player who carved her path in one of the most competitive eras in women’s tennis.

Cibulkova vs Djokovic

Back in 2016, Dominika Cibulkova made headlines in her home country after speaking out against comments made by Novak Djokovic regarding equal prize money in tennis. In an interview with the Slovak outlet Sport, Cibulkova criticized Djokovic’s stance that women shouldn’t earn the same as men.

“I don’t understand it,” she said. “Earning the same doesn’t mean we’re taking anything away from men. We’ve always had fewer opportunities to achieve more. Sometimes men don’t even know how to move properly. His words are completely incomprehensible to me”.

Cibulkova vs Sharapova

In that same 2016 interview, Cibulkova didn’t hold back when asked about Maria Sharapova’s positive test for meldonium. The Slovak star was brutally honest about her feelings toward the Russian, making it clear there was no love lost between them.

“I haven’t made any public statements because I don’t want to be the only one saying what everyone else is thinking,” Cibulkova said. “But I don’t feel sorry for Sharapova, and I won’t miss her on tour. She’s a completely unpleasant person — arrogant, conceited, and cold. When I sat next to her in the locker room, she wouldn’t even say hello”.

Maria Sharapova shakes hands with Dominika Cibulkova after a game. (Getty Images)

Life after tennis

After retiring from professional tennis in 2019, Dominika Cibulkova embraced a new chapter both on and off the court. The former World No. 4 became a mother and has remained deeply involved in the sport in her native Slovakia. She currently runs Love 4 Tennis, one of the country’s most respected tennis academies, based in Bratislava.

Beyond tennis, Cibulkova has ventured into the world of fitness and wellness. She launched a personal training and lifestyle project that offers customized workout programs available through her website and a mobile app, helping fans and athletes alike stay active and healthy.