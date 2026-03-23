Talia Gibson’s profile: Age, height, parents, career and all about the Australian tennis player

Talia Gibson is carving out her place on the WTA Tour, emerging from Australia’s development system with a steady stream of results that hint at long-term potential. her path has followed a structured progression through the ranks.

Much of her early career has been shaped on the ITF circuit, where she has logged crucial match time and built the foundation of her ranking. Those performances have started to open doors at higher levels.

Rather than a sudden breakthrough, her rise has come through accumulation—matches played, lessons learned and gradual improvement. That trajectory positions her as a tennis player still in formation.

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How old is Talia Gibson?

Talia Gibson is 21 years old. She was born on June 18, 2004, in Perth, Australia. Still early in her career, she belongs to a new generation of players beginning to make an impact on the WTA Tour.

Talia Gibson returns a shot to Iva Jovic on Day 6 of the Miami Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

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Her age places her among the rising talents currently transitioning from ITF competition into higher-level events. Her recent performances in 2026, particularly in major tournaments, suggest she is ahead of the typical development curve for players in her age group.

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How tall is Talia Gibson?

Talia Gibson is 5 feet 9 inches (1.76 meters) tall. Her height gives her a balanced physical profile on court, allowing her to generate solid power without sacrificing mobility.

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What is Talia Gibson’s position in the rankings?

Talia Gibson reached a career-high ranking of World No. 68 in March 2026. That milestone came after a breakout stretch in early 2026, where she made deep runs in high-level tournaments.

Her performances against top-ranked opponents significantly boosted her ranking and accelerated her rise. Earlier in her career, she spent time outside the Top 100, gradually improving through consistent results on the ITF circuit.

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How much prize money has Talia Gibson earned?

Talia Gibson has earned $287,013 in prize money on the WTA Tour so far, according to the official figures. That number reflects her earnings at WTA-level events for the current season.

Talia Gibson during day one of the 2026 Australian Open (Source: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

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In previous seasons, her earnings were lower as she competed mainly in ITF events, which offer smaller prize pools. However, her recent performances are already translating into more opportunities at bigger tournaments.

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If she maintains her current trajectory, her prize money totals should see a substantial jump over the next year, in line with her ranking progression and growing presence on tour.

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Talia Gibson’s career milestones