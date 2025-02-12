Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Real Esteli live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Tigres UANL will take on Real Esteli in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first-round matchup. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The second leg of one of the most thrilling matchups of the first round has concluded, and it delivered a major shock. Despite Tigres UANL being heavy favorites, with the potential of Real Esteli often overlooked, no one expected the Liga MX giants to suffer a historic defeat on the road.

Now, Real Esteli aim to achieve even greater history by securing a spot in the next round, eliminating a powerhouse from Mexico in the process. Tigres, however, are determined to avoid an upset and, with the advantage of playing at home, will be fighting for a victory to ensure their advancement in the tournament.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Real Esteli match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Tigres UANL and Real Esteli will be played this Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Players of Tigres pose for a team photo – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Real Esteli: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Real Esteli in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Tigres UANL and Real Esteli will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.