Thea Frodin’s profile: Age, height, parents, ranking, career highlights and more of the tennis player

Thea Frodin is emerging as one of the young American names to watch in tennis. From her junior breakthrough to the biggest stage at the US Open, her story has plenty of unexpected twists.

Thea Frodin is one of the young names attracting attention as she takes her first steps toward the biggest stages in professional tennis. Her development has already included standout junior results and a rapid rise on the ITF circuit.

Her story also has an unusual chapter away from the tennis court. She was the body and stunt double for a young Serena Williams in the 2021 film King Richard, spending six months working on the Oscar-winning movie.

Now, she is beginning to turn that early promise into results. After reaching the Australian Open junior semifinals in 2026 and winning the USTA Girls’ 18s National Championships, she earned a wild card into the 2026 US Open.

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How old is Thea Frodin?

Thea Frodin is 17 years old. The American tennis player was born on December 17, 2008, and is one of the young prospects making the jump from the junior circuit to professional tennis.

Thea Frodin during the Junior Girls’ Singles First Round match on Day Seven of the 2024 US Open (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

She has already reached a significant stage of that transition in 2026. After winning the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championships in August, she received a wild card into the US Open women’s singles main draw.

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How tall is Thea Frodin?

Thea Frodin is listed at 6 feet tall (1.83 meters). The 17-year-old has the size to complement an aggressive style of tennis, something she has continued to develop as she moves into the professional game.

Her height is particularly notable given her age and physical development. The US Open describes Frodin as an aggressive and crafty player who is continuing to expand her game while establishing her own identity on court.

What is Thea Frodin’s current ranking?

Thea Frodin is ranked No. 585 in the WTA singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. That is also the highest singles ranking of her career so far, according to the WTA’s latest player data.

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Her ranking has improved dramatically during 2026. She began the year outside the Top 1,000, ranked No. 1,024 in early January. She moved into the 700s during the spring and continued climbing before reaching No. 585 in August.

At what age did Thea Frodin start playing tennis?

Thea Frodin started playing tennis when she was six years old. The Southern California native began the sport at an early age and eventually developed into one of the country’s notable junior prospects.

Her tennis career also produced an unexpected opportunity away from competition. When she was 12, she was selected to serve as a tennis body and stunt double for a young Serena Williams in the 2021 movie King Richard.

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She spent roughly six months working on the film, an experience that briefly had an unusual influence on her own playing style.

She recalled that after filming, she had started incorporating some of Serena’s techniques into her own game. Her coaches then worked with her to get back to her natural strokes and develop her own identity as a player.

How much prize money has Thea Frodin earned?

Thea Frodin has earned $16,917 in career prize money, according to the latest WTA player statistics. Her relatively modest total reflects the fact that she is only beginning her professional career and has spent much of her development competing in junior events.

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Thea Frodin in the Junior Girls’ Singles Final during day 14 of the 2026 Australian Open (Source: Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Her financial numbers could change significantly with her US Open debut. The WTA reported that her first-round appearance at the 2026 US Open guaranteed her a $140,000 payday, with additional prize money available if she advances.

Thea Frodin’s career highlights

Australian Open junior semifinalist in 2026: Frodin reached the girls’ singles semifinals at the Australian Open, the best Grand Slam junior singles result of her career. The run was an important step in establishing her as a prospect beyond the American junior scene.

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Wimbledon girls’ doubles finalist in 2025: Frodin reached the Wimbledon girls’ doubles final alongside Julieta Pareja. She finished runner-up, adding a Grand Slam junior final to her résumé.

USTA Girls’ 18s National Champion: Frodin won the USTA Billie Jean King Girls’ 18s National Championships in San Diego in August 2026. She defeated Julieta Pareja in the semifinals before beating Janae Preston 6-1, 6-0 in the final. The victory earned her a wild card into the US Open women’s singles main draw.

First ITF main-draw victory: In 2023, at just 14, Frodin won her first ITF main-draw match at the W15 event in Los Angeles. She then reached the prestigious Orange Bowl final later that year, another indication of her potential at junior level.

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First ITF semifinal: Frodin reached her first professional ITF semifinal at the W15 Sumter event in 2025. That result marked another step in her transition from junior tennis to the senior circuit.

2026 US Open debut: Frodin’s victory at the USTA Nationals earned her a wild card into the 2026 US Open. She is scheduled to make her Grand Slam main-draw debut against No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina, putting her on one of tennis’ biggest stages at just 17.

A unique connection to Serena Williams: Before reaching the US Open, Frodin had already appeared on a global stage as Serena Williams’ young tennis double in King Richard. Five years later, she is competing at the same tournament as Serena, adding an unusual chapter to the story of her rise in tennis.