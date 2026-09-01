Sofia Kenin’s profile: Age, height, partner, career milestones, ranking and all about the American tennis player

Sofia Kenin’s journey has taken her from a teenage prodigy to a Grand Slam champion and back into the spotlight at the US Open. Her career has featured major wins, a dramatic ranking rise and plenty of twists along the way.

Sofia Kenin’s career took a dramatic turn in 2020, when she went from an emerging American talent to a Grand Slam champion in Melbourne. Her Australian Open run announced her as one of the sport’s biggest young stars.

The momentum did not stop there. She reached her second Grand Slam final of the year at Roland Garros, beating Petra Kvitova along the way before falling to a teenage Iga Swiatek. That season established her among the WTA’s elite.

Since then, her story has been less straightforward, with injuries, difficult stretches and a slide down the rankings forcing her to rebuild. Still, the 2020 champion remains capable of making noise on the biggest stages.

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How old is Sofia Kenin?

Sofia Kenin is 27 years old. She was born on November 14, 1998, in Moscow, Russia, and represents the United States on the WTA Tour.

Sofia Kenin on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 (Source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

She moved to the United States as a baby, with her family eventually settling in Florida. She developed into one of the country’s leading junior players before making the transition to the professional circuit in 2017.

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Her breakthrough at the highest level came in 2020, when she won the Australian Open at age 21. She also reached the French Open final later that year, establishing herself as one of the top players in women’s tennis.

How tall is Sofia Kenin?

Sofia Kenin is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 meters). The American is right-handed and uses a two-handed backhand.

Although she does not have the height of some of the biggest servers on the WTA Tour, she has built her game around aggressive baseline tennis, early ball striking and her ability to redirect pace.

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What is Sofia Kenin’s current ranking?

Sofia Kenin is currently ranked No. 110 in the WTA singles rankings and 69 in the doubles ranking. That is the official ranking she carried into the 2026 US Open, where she defeated Venus Williams in the first round.

Her current position represents a significant change from the heights she reached earlier in her career. She achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 4 on March 9, 2020, shortly after winning the Australian Open and reaching the top four.

Her ranking had fallen considerably in subsequent seasons, but she began rebuilding her position in 2023 and climbed back to No. 25 at the end of 2025. Her 2026 season has included further fluctuations, with the official rankings showing her moving from No. 28 in January to No. 110 entering the US Open.

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At what age did Sofia Kenin start playing tennis?

Sofia Kenin started playing tennis when she was five years old. Her father, Alex Kenin, played recreationally and helped introduce her to the sport.

Her talent became apparent very early. Her parents arranged for her to train with renowned coach Rick Macci in Florida, where she worked for several years. She also competed in USTA events from a young age and eventually became the No. 1 player in the United States across multiple junior age groups.

By her early teens, she was already competing internationally. She began playing ITF junior events at 13 and reached No. 2 in the world junior rankings. In 2015, she finished runner-up in the US Open girls’ singles tournament and won the USTA Girls’ 18s National Championship.

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Who is Sofia Kenin’s coach?

Sofia Kenin’s current coach is her father, Alex Kenin. He has played a central role in her development since she was a child and has coached her through the biggest achievements of her professional career.

Alex was part of her tennis journey from the beginning, first introducing her to the sport and later helping guide her professional career. The father-daughter partnership was particularly prominent during her historic 2020 season, when she won the Australian Open and reached the French Open final.

She has also worked with other coaches during her career. Michael Joyce was part of her coaching setup, including a period in 2023, but the WTA currently lists Alex Kenin as her coach.

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How much prize money has Sofia Kenin earned?

Sofia Kenin has earned more than $12.5 million in career prize money on the WTA Tour. Her earnings received a major boost during her breakthrough 2020 campaign.

Sofia Kenin during the Credit One Charleston Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

That season alone, she earned more than $4.3 million in prize money while winning the Australian Open, reaching the French Open final and collecting two singles titles. ESPN’s 2020 statistics list her season prize money at $4,302,970.

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Her career earnings have continued to grow through singles and doubles competition. She has won five WTA singles titles and four doubles titles, giving her a substantial career total even as her singles ranking has fluctuated.

Sofia Kenin’s career highlights

2020 Australian Open champion: Kenin captured her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open, defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final. During the run, she also beat then-world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals. The victory made her the youngest American woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Serena Williams in 2002.

French Open finalist in 2020: Just months after winning in Melbourne, Kenin reached another Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. She defeated Petra Kvitova in the semifinals before losing to Iga Swiatek in the championship match. It was her second major final of the season.

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Career-high No. 4 ranking: Kenin climbed to a career-best No. 4 in the WTA rankings on March 9, 2020, shortly after her Australian Open triumph and her title at the Lyon Open.

Five WTA singles titles: Kenin has won five singles titles during her career. Her victories came at Hobart, Mallorca and Guangzhou in 2019, followed by the Australian Open and Lyon titles in 2020.

Four WTA doubles titles: Alongside her singles success, Kenin has collected four doubles titles on the WTA Tour, adding another dimension to her professional résumé.

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Breakthrough 2019 season: Kenin won three WTA singles titles in 2019 and reached the fourth round of the French Open, where she defeated her idol Serena Williams. Her results earned her the WTA’s Most Improved Player award and helped her finish the year at a then-career-high No. 12.

A rapid rise among American players: By the start of 2020, Kenin had gone from an emerging player to one of the leading Americans on tour. Her Australian Open victory moved her into the Top 10 and made her the highest-ranked American woman at the time.

2024 Pan Pacific Open finalist: Kenin returned to a WTA singles final at the 2024 Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, defeating Katie Boulter in the semifinals before finishing runner-up to Zheng Qinwen. It was her first singles final since San Diego in 2023.

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