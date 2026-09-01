Reese Brantmeier’s profile: Who is the American tennis player? Age, height, social media, injury, ranking and more

Reese Brantmeier’s transition from college standout to the professional stage is already drawing attention. After overcoming setbacks, the American has earned her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance at the 2026 US Open.

Reese Brantmeier’s path to professional tennis has been anything but straightforward. She built her reputation at North Carolina, but injuries forced her to overcome major setbacks before making the jump to the WTA Tour.

Her 2026 season changed the trajectory. After winning the 2025 NCAA singles title, Brantmeier turned professional and quickly made an impact, winning the Wichita W35 and reaching the Sumter W100 final.

Now making her US Open main-draw debut, she is entering a new chapter. Her comeback, college success and rapid return to the spotlight offer plenty of context behind one of American tennis’ emerging names.

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How old is Reese Brantmeier?

Reese Brantmeier is 21 years old. The American was born on October 5, 2004, and has just completed her college career at the University of North Carolina before beginning her full-time professional tennis career.

Reese Brantmeier on Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open in 2021 (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Her transition to the professional game comes after an exceptional final season with the Tar Heels. She won the 2025 NCAA singles championship and followed it by being named ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2026.

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Her first professional US Open main draw in 2026 represents another major step. The WTA included her among the players making their Grand Slam main-draw debuts in New York.

How tall is Reese Brantmeier?

Reese Brantmeier is 5 feet 7 inches tall (1.70 meters).

Her game has been built less around imposing size and more around movement, competitiveness and consistency from the baseline. Those qualities helped her become one of the most successful players in the history of the UNC women’s tennis program.

Reese Brantmeier’s social media

Reese Brantmeier is on Instagram under the handle @rs.brntmr. Her social media presence also reflects the transition from college athlete to professional player, as she begins the next stage of her career after graduating from UNC.

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Reese Brantmeier’s injury

Reese Brantmeier has dealt with significant right-knee injuries, including two surgeries and a later meniscus tear. Her first major knee injury forced her to miss most of the 2024 season, while another meniscus injury occurred during the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The initial injury occurred in February 2024, when she tore cartilage in her right knee and underwent surgery. She missed the rest of the spring season and returned to competition in January 2025 after an extended rehabilitation period.

Her comeback became one of the defining stories of her college career. In 2025, she helped UNC win another ACC title and was named ACC Player of the Year, only to suffer another partial tear of the remaining meniscus in her right knee during the NCAA Tournament.

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Despite the setback, she returned in time to produce the biggest individual result of her college career, winning the 2025 NCAA singles championship.

What is Reese Brantmeier’s current ranking?

Reese Brantmeier is ranked No. 425 in WTA singles and No. 312 in doubles, according to the WTA’s latest available ranking data. Her career-high singles ranking is No. 411, reached in August 2022.

The ranking reflects the fact that she spent the bulk of the last several years playing college tennis rather than accumulating points on the professional tour. She is now starting that process again as a full-time professional.

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Her 2026 season has already produced encouraging results. She won the Wichita ITF W35 title and reached the final of the Sumter W100, results that helped lift her ranking and earned her a place in the US Open main draw.

At what age did Reese Brantmeier start playing tennis?

Reese Brantmeier started playing tennis at age eight. That is relatively late compared with many elite players, but she quickly developed into a top junior after discovering the sport in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

She has explained that no one in her family played tennis and that she initially became interested after a basketball teammate invited her to play. She quickly fell in love with the sport.

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By age 14, she was already winning major national tournaments and appearing on the international junior circuit. Her rise eventually led to US Open qualifying appearances while she was still a teenager.

Her early development also came with a practical challenge: the courts near her elementary school were unusable, so her family drove roughly 45 minutes to an hour to get her to practice. That experience later inspired the Reese Brantmeier Project, through which she helped restore two public tennis courts in her hometown.

Who is Reese Brantmeier’s coach?

Reese Brantmeier’s college coach was Brian Kalbas, the longtime head coach of North Carolina women’s tennis. Kalbas coached her throughout her UNC career and helped guide her to the 2025 NCAA singles championship.

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Her current professional coaching arrangement is less clearly documented publicly. Since she only recently graduated from UNC and moved into full-time professional tennis, there is not a reliable WTA source identifying a separate permanent tour coach at this stage.

Kalbas was a major figure in the most successful portion of her career to date. Under his program, she became a 10-time All-American, won an NCAA team championship in 2023 and captured the NCAA singles title in 2025.

How much prize money has Reese Brantmeier earned?

Reese Brantmeier has earned $152,930 in career prize money listed by ESPN. The number requires some context because she spent four seasons in college and was not pursuing professional prize money full-time.

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Reese Brantmeier during the WTA Future Stars Trophy Presentation Ceremony (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Her professional earnings are therefore relatively modest compared with players of a similar age who have spent their careers exclusively on the WTA Tour. Her relationship with prize money has also been unusually complicated.

At the 2021 US Open, she reached the final round of qualifying at 16 and earned nearly $49,000, but NCAA rules at the time required her to give up most of the money to preserve her college eligibility. That experience eventually helped lead her to challenge the rules alongside fellow tennis player Maya Joint.

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In 2026, the NCAA settlement and resulting policy changes removed that restriction for high school athletes, allowing players to accept prize money without automatically jeopardizing college eligibility.

Reese Brantmeier’s career highlights

2025 NCAA singles champion: Brantmeier won the NCAA Division I women’s singles championship in 2025, defeating California’s Berta Passola Folch 6-3, 6-3. It was the second NCAA singles title in UNC women’s tennis history.

2026 US Open main-draw debut: After years of junior and qualifying appearances, Brantmeier finally reached the US Open women’s singles main draw as a professional in 2026. The WTA identified her as one of the tournament’s Grand Slam debutants.

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Two-time ACC Player of the Year: Brantmeier won the ACC Player of the Year award in both 2025 and 2026, becoming the first Tar Heel to win the honor in consecutive seasons since Hayley Carter in 2016-17.

2023 NCAA team champion: As a freshman, Brantmeier helped North Carolina win the program’s first NCAA women’s tennis team championship. She also reached the NCAA doubles final that year with Elizabeth Scotty.

2023 ITA Fall champion: Brantmeier swept the 2023 ITA Fall Championships, winning both the singles and doubles titles. She ended that season ranked No. 9 nationally in singles.

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2025 ACC Championship MVP: She clinched North Carolina’s 2025 ACC title by winning the deciding singles match against Virginia, earning tournament MVP honors in the process.

2026 ITA Senior Player of the Year: After completing her college career, Brantmeier was named the ITA Senior Player of the Year and received the ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award.

10-time All-American: Brantmeier became the first women’s tennis player in UNC history to earn 10 ITA All-America honors. She finished her college career with 85 singles wins and 98 doubles victories.

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2026 Wichita ITF champion: Brantmeier won the Wichita W35 title as she began her transition into full-time professional tennis, then followed it by reaching the Sumter W100 final. Those results helped her earn a US Open opportunity.