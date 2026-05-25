Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s profile: Age, ethnicity, ranking, prize money, career and more

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s rise from Madagascar-born prospect to WTA breakthrough star has made her one of the most talked-about young players in tennis heading into the 2026 season.

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah stunned fans with her fearless style during a remarkable rise from the ITF circuit to Grand Slam main draws, climbing from outside the Top 700 to the edge of the Top 100 in barely two seasons.

She has already established herself as one of the most promising prospects in women’s tennis. She began climbing the rankings quickly during the 2025 season thanks to strong performances on the ITF and WTA circuits.

The left-hander has also gained attention for her rapid development against elite competition, including appearances at Grand Slam events and WTA 250 tournaments during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

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How old is Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah?

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah is 20 years old. She was born on December 15, 2005, in Antsirabe, Madagascar.

What is Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s ethnicity?

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah is of Malagasy ethnicity. She was born in Antsirabe, Madagascar, and comes from a Malagasy background, although she represents France professionally on the WTA Tour.

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah during the 2023 ITF World Tennis Tour W60 Saint-Gaudens (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images for ITF)

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She moved to France with her family at a young age and developed her tennis career within the French system. According to multiple reports, she later trained in Toulouse and Plaisir, two important French tennis centers.

Her connection to both countries has become an important part of her identity in tennis. Several French and Malagasy outlets have described her as “Franco-Malagasy,” highlighting both her Malagasy roots and her French nationality.

How much prize money has Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah earned?

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah has earned more than $400,000 in career prize money on the WTA and ITF circuits. According to ESPN, she has collected approximately $406,029 in total career earnings entering the 2026 season.

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The majority of her earnings have come during the last two years as she rapidly climbed from ITF tournaments into WTA-level competition. Her breakout 2025 campaign proved especially lucrative, as she earned more than $221,000 during the season while capturing her first WTA singles title.

Her biggest financial breakthrough came at the 2025 Sao Paulo Open, where she defeated Janice Tjen in the final to secure her maiden WTA 250 trophy. The title dramatically boosted both her ranking and prize money totals.

Her earnings have also increased thanks to appearances at Grand Slam events. In 2025, she made her Roland Garros main-draw debut, and in 2026 she faced world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open on Rod Laver Arena.

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What is Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s ranking position?

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah is currently ranked around No. 153 in the WTA singles rankings. Her exact position has fluctuated throughout the 2026 season between No. 120 and No. 159 depending on weekly tournament results.

Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah during the 2025 ITF World Tennis Tour W100 Biarritz (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images for ITF)

Her career-high singles ranking is No. 116, achieved earlier in 2026 following strong performances during the previous season. Her ranking rise accelerated after winning her maiden WTA title in Sao Paulo in September 2025.

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Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s career highlights

Won her first WTA title at the 2025 Sao Paulo Open: Rakotomanga Rajaonah captured the biggest trophy of her career so far by defeating Indonesia’s Janice Tjen in the final of the WTA 250 event in Sao Paulo. The title marked her breakthrough moment on the main tour and helped propel her close to the Top 100 for the first time.

Reached her first WTA quarterfinal at the 2025 Rouen Open: The French-Malagasy teenager made a stunning WTA Tour debut in Rouen after coming through qualifying and upsetting Lucia Bronzetti and Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets. Her run to the quarterfinals immediately raised her profile on the women’s tour.

Made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at Roland Garros 2025: Rakotomanga Rajaonah received a wildcard into the French Open and played her first-ever Grand Slam main-draw match in Paris. Although she lost in the opening round, the appearance represented a major milestone in her development as a professional player.

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Faced Aryna Sabalenka on Rod Laver Arena at the 2026 Australian Open: One of the most high-profile matches of her young career came when she played world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the opening round of the Australian Open. Rakotomanga Rajaonah impressed early and even troubled Sabalenka during the first set before eventually losing in straight sets.

Climbed more than 400 ranking spots during the 2024 season: Her rapid rise through the rankings became one of the biggest stories among young French players. After winning multiple ITF titles in 2024, she jumped from outside the Top 700 into the Top 300 and later pushed toward the Top 150.

Won multiple ITF singles titles before breaking through on the WTA Tour: Before her success at WTA level, Rakotomanga Rajaonah built momentum by winning ITF tournaments in Valencia, Melilla, Gonesse and Arequipa. Those titles helped establish her as one of the most promising young left-handed players in Europe.

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Reached a career-high ranking of No. 116 in the WTA rankings: Following her strong performances in Sao Paulo and several WTA events, she achieved a career-best singles ranking of world No. 116 during the 2026 season.

Earned recognition as one of the WTA’s rising teenage stars: Her Sao Paulo title placed her among a new generation of teenage champions on the women’s tour alongside players such as Iva Jovic and Maya Joint. Tennis fans and analysts have increasingly viewed her as one of France’s most intriguing young prospects.

Produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the 2025 WTA season: During her title run in São Paulo, Rakotomanga Rajaonah came back from 0-5 down in the third set and saved three match points against Ana Sofía Sánchez in the opening round. Many tennis fans described it as one of the wildest comebacks of the tournament.