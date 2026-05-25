Roman Safiullin’s profile: Age, height, ranking, career highlights and more about the tennis player

Roman Safiullin’s late rise from Challenger circuit grinder to Wimbledon quarterfinalist turned the Russian into one of the ATP Tour’s most intriguing names. His powerful game and upset wins have quickly captured tennis fans’ attention.

After years of flying under the radar on the ATP Challenger circuit, Roman Safiullin suddenly became one of tennis’ breakout stories with a stunning run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2023.

The Russian star arrived in London ranked outside the Top 90, then shocked the tennis world by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut, Denis Shapovalov and several higher-ranked opponents during his Grand Slam breakthrough.

Now a regular presence at Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events, he continues to draw attention from fans searching for details about his age, height, ranking, career earnings and personal background.

Advertisement

How old is Roman Safiullin?

Roman Safiullin is 28 years old. The Russian tennis player was born on August 7, 1997, in Podolsk and turned professional in 2015 after a highly successful junior career.

Roman Safiullin returns a shot to Holger Rune of Denmark during the Cincinnati Open (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He first gained international attention when he won the boys’ singles title at the 2015 Australian Open, defeating South Korea’s Hong Seong-chan in the final. At the time, he was considered one of the most promising young Russian prospects alongside players such as Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov.

Advertisement

However, his transition to the ATP Tour took longer than expected because of injuries and inconsistency during his early professional years. He spent several seasons competing mainly on the Challenger circuit before finally breaking through on the main tour in his mid-20s.

How tall is Roman Safiullin?

Roman Safiullin is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. According to ATP and ESPN player profiles, the Russian weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

His height plays an important role in his aggressive baseline style and powerful first serve. He is known for generating easy pace off both wings, especially on hard courts and faster surfaces.

Advertisement

Roman Safiullin’s family

Roman Safiullin comes from a Tatar family in Russia, although he has kept most details about his relatives private throughout his career. Public interviews and ATP profiles rarely mention his parents or siblings in depth.

What is known is that hegrew up in Podolsk, near Moscow, and began playing tennis at a young age. His full name, Roman Rishatovich Safiullin, reflects his Tatar heritage, one of the largest ethnic minorities in Russia.

Who is Roman Safiullin’s coach?

Roman Safiullin is currently coached by Karl Adrian Ringdal Noerstenaes and has also worked with Croatian coach Miro Hrvatin. ATP and tennis databases list Noerstenaes as his primary coach during the most successful stretch of his career.

Advertisement

Under that coaching setup, he produced the best results of his professional career, including his run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2023 and his rise to a career-high ATP ranking of No. 36 in January 2024.

Miro Hrvatin, who previously worked with several ATP professionals, also joined Safiullin’s team during the 2025 season. His improvement over the last few years has been especially noticeable tactically.

How much prize money has Roman Safiullin earned?

Roman Safiullin has earned more than $4 million in career prize money on the ATP Tour. ATP and ESPN databases currently place his official career earnings between approximately $4 million and $4.1 million entering the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Roman Safiullin returns a shot to Casper Ruud of Norway during the National Bank Open in 2025 (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

His most profitable season came in 2023, when he earned more than $1.2 million thanks to deep runs at Wimbledon, ATP Masters events and several ATP Tour tournaments.

His Wimbledon quarterfinal run in 2023 represented the biggest financial breakthrough of his career. Before that tournament, he had spent years competing primarily in lower-paying Challenger events.

Advertisement

What is Roman Safiullin’s ranking position?

Roman Safiullin is currently ranked around No. 142 in the ATP singles rankings. His exact position has fluctuated throughout the 2026 season after dropping from the Top 40 following inconsistent results and injuries.

The Russian reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 36 on January 8, 2024, after the best stretch of his professional career. His ranking rise accelerated dramatically during the second half of 2023 thanks to:

A Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance

Strong performances at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments

Wins over Top 10 opponents

Consistent results on hard courts and indoor surfaces

Advertisement

Roman Safiullin’s career highlights

Won the 2015 Australian Open boys’ singles title: Safiullin captured his first major international title as a junior by winning the Australian Open boys’ tournament, defeating Hong Seong-chan in the final.

Reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2023: The biggest breakthrough of his ATP career came at Wimbledon, where he defeated Roberto Bautista Agut and Denis Shapovalov before losing to Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Climbed to a career-high ATP ranking of No. 36: Following his breakout 2023 campaign, Safiullin reached the highest ranking of his career in January 2024.

Advertisement

Defeated several Top 10 players on the ATP Tour: Safiullin earned notable victories over players such as Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz during his rise into the Top 40.

Represented Russia at the 2024 Olympic Games: He reached the third round in singles at the Paris Olympics, one of the strongest performances of his international career.

Established himself as one of the ATP Tour’s most dangerous unseeded players: Because of his aggressive style and powerful shot-making, Safiullin has become known as a difficult draw for seeded players, especially on hard courts and grass.