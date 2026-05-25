Raiders’ expectations for 2026 could be an intriguing reason behind AJ Brown’s potential move

AJ Brown’s departure from the Philadelphia Eagles could become a reality, and the Las Vegas Raiders may emerge as an intriguing destination for the wide receiver.

AJ Brown’s potential move to the New England Patriots has been one of the rumors gaining the most traction in recent weeks. However, some — like insider Kristopher Knox — believe that the Las Vegas Raiders’ aspirations of building a long-term contender and helping develop Fernando Mendoza could be enough for the wide receiver to consider joining Klint Kubiak’s team.

“Unlike the Patriots and the other teams on this list, the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t expected to be chasing the postseason in 2026,” Bleacher Report‘s insider wrote. “However, trading for Brown would still be logical for a couple of reasons.

“For one, Las Vegas will spend the next few seasons developing rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. While the Raiders have put some nice pieces in place for Mendoza, including Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Tyler Linderbaum, they lack a No. 1 receiver.”

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There is significant excitement in Las Vegas surrounding Mendoza and the vision of him becoming the franchise quarterback. Brown’s experience could provide the young QB with a lethal weapon, although his future destination remains uncertain for now.

Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

How much could Brown help Fernando Mendoza?

The potential addition of AJ Brown would be a monumental boost for Fernando Mendoza’s transition and long-term development in the NFL. Coming off a spectacular 2025 college season where he dominated the national stage with 3,535 passing yards, a stunning 41 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions, Mendoza has proven he possesses the elite accuracy and decision-making required for the next level.

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However, the Raiders’ current wide receiver room severely lacks proven star power and extensive starting experience, leaning heavily on young targets like Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Jalen Nailor. Aside from the reliable presence of tight end Brock Bowers, this receiving corps desperately needs a true, battle-tested alpha target who can consistently beat press coverage and command double teams.

Integrating an elite, physical wideout like AJ Brown would completely transform the offense, providing Mendoza with a premier safety valve on contested catches and a game-breaking deep threat to perfectly complement his collegiate efficiency.

Raiders’ 2026 receiving corps

Even with uncertainty surrounding who will be the QB1 starting in Week 1, Klint Kubiak currently has both Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza as his two primary signal-callers. Through the air, these are the names they will have at their disposal heading into the 2026 season to challenge opposing defenses.

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