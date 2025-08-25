Venus Williams set to extend incredible record with return to US Open in 2025

In a shocking announcement that reverberated throughout the tennis world, Venus Williams revealed her plans to return to the WTA circuit, two years after declaring her retirement. At 45 years old, Williams is set to make history once again at this year’s US Open.

When Venus steps onto the main court, she will mark her extraordinary 94th main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam event, setting an Open Era record for both female and male players. Additionally, she will become the oldest woman to compete at the US Open in over 40 years, adding another feather to her already illustrious cap.

Speculation is rife about her upcoming performance against Czech player Karolina Muchova, especially after such a lengthy hiatus from Grand Slam tournaments. Social media is abuzz with commentary on her much-anticipated return to the US Open stage.

Venus, the younger of the legendary Williams sisters, is preparing for this pivotal match with an eye towards rejuvenating her stellar career, one that has already left a giant mark on the professional WTA circuit.

Top 5 players with the most main-draw appearances at a major

Leading the list is Venus, who continues to fortify her legacy in tennis history. Her sister Serena Williams trails close behind but fell short of the record by more than 10 matches.

Here is the full list:

Venus Williams: 94 appearances (including the 2025 US Open first round) Serena Williams: 81 appearances Alize Cornet: 72 appearances Svetlana Kuznetsova: 71 appearances Amy Frazier: 71 appearances

Venus Williams’ reflections on her US Open comeback

As Venus Williams gears up for her 25th US Open, exactly 28 years after her debut, fans are eagerly anticipating her Monday night matchup. Reflecting on her return, Venus shared her thoughts and aspirations going forward.

“I want to be my best, and that’s the expectation I have for myself, to get the best out of me. That’s all any player can ask for,” Williams said. “I haven’t played as much as the other players, so it’s a different challenge when you’re dealing with that. So I’m just trying to have fun, stay relaxed, and be my personal best.”

