Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams names the greatest tennis player of all time

Women’s tennis over the past three decades has seen no shortage of legends. Breaking through in the mid-1990s—an era dominated by Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Monica Seles, and Martina Hingis—was no easy task. But Serena and Venus Williams arrived with unmatched competitiveness and talent, forever changing the sport.

Now 45 years old, Venus Williams surprised the tennis world in 2025 by returning to competition after her retirement. She played a handful of tournaments in the United States, including the US Open, where she turned in an impressive doubles performance alongside Leylah Fernandez. Fans were thrilled to see one of the all-time greats back on court.

Venus’ career stands among the greatest in tennis history. She captured 49 WTA singles titles, including seven Grand Slam championships, held the world No. 1 ranking, and claimed 22 doubles titles—14 of them Majors.

Her dominance included five Wimbledon crowns and two US Open titles, along with runner-up finishes at the Australian Open (twice) and Roland Garros. In each of those finals, she faced her sister Serena, who ultimately prevailed.

Venus and Serena Williams after the 2017 Australian Open final. (Getty Images)

Venus Williams on the greatest player of all time

When Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis in 2022, Venus Williams didn’t hesitate to share her admiration for the Swiss legend on social media.

The American icon made her stance clear in the never-ending debate over the greatest player of all time — often centered around Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. “The greatest of all time. Already miss you,” Venus wrote on Instagram, paying tribute to Federer’s remarkable career.

In a lighthearted tone, she also joked about her sister’s closer connection with the 20-time Grand Slam champion: “A little upset that Serena got to hang out and take more pictures with Roger than I did”.

Venus Williams and Roger Federer pose with their 2007 Wimbledon trophies. (Getty Images)

Serena’s heartfelt message to Federer

Venus, Serena, and Federer belong to the same generation, spending decades competing at the highest level and often sharing the stage at major tournaments around the world. When Federer officially called it a career, Serena delivered a touching farewell message to him.

“I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest — perfectly done, just like your career,” Serena wrote on Instagram. “I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions — including me — and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you, @rogerfederer”.