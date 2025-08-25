Where to watch Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova live in the USA: 2025 US Open

Venus Williams will face off against Karolina Muchova in the 2025 US Open first round. Here’s all the key information for fans in the United States looking to follow the match — from the broadcast schedule and location to how to tune in live on TV or stream it online.

Venus Williams is set to make a headline-grabbing return at the US Open, stepping onto the court at age 45 for her 25th appearance in the tournament. Once a fixture at the top of the world rankings, the American icon now faces a formidable first-round test against Top 15 player Karolina Muchova.

Williams, one of the most recognizable names in U.S. tennis, is eager to show she can still compete in front of a supportive home crowd, while Muchova enters looking to assert her form and advance deeper into the draw.

When will the Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova match be played?

Venus Williams faces Karolina Muchova in the 2025 US Open first round this Monday, August 25th. The action will start at 7:00 PM (ET).

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova in the USA

Don’t miss this electrifying 2025 US Open clash between Venus Williams and Karolina Muchova live on Fubo. Other options: ESPN, ESPN+