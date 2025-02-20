In tennis, the Grand Slams are the stage where the most epic stories are written, the most intense rivalries unfold, and the most unforgettable victories are achieved. For this reason, there are often several ways to secure a spot.

Behind the rackets and trophies, there is a lesser-known but equally fascinating route to these tournaments: the wild card, a special invitation that acts as a hidden card to participate in the events.

This allows an unqualified player to access the top without having to go through the traditional qualification stages. It’s the golden ticket that some fight hard to earn, while others simply receive it as a gift from fate.

What is a wild card in tennis?

In the world of tennis, a wild card is a special invitation that allows a player to participate in a tournament without having to go through the usual qualification process. This has happened on several occasions.

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Men’s Singles Final during day 15 of the 2025 Australian Open. (Source: Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

This invitation is granted by the tournament organizers and is based on various reasons, such as a player’s past performance, potential or even the ability to attract a larger audience or generate more media attention.

Wild cards are often given to players who do not have a high enough ranking to enter directly but have an interesting story or great appeal. Most players typically earn a spot in a Grand Slam through their ranking.

In addition to the traditional methods of entry, stars can receive a special invitation even if they do not meet the qualification requirements, and these are often given to promising young players or tennis legends.

Is it normal to receive a wild card in tennis?

Receiving a wild card in tennis is not extremely common, but it’s also not rare. Grand Slam tournaments typically grant a limited number of special invitations each year, most often to emerging talents.

Although it’s not something typical, it represents an important and strategic way to gain access to the most prestigious tournaments on the circuit. Many stars who have fallen have reentered the scene thanks to this opportunity.