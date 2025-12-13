Packers make desperate last-minute roster move amid Josh Jacobs’ uncertainty to face Broncos

The Green Bay Packers face a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, Josh Jacobs’ availability remains uncertain, prompting the team to make a desperate last-minute roster move to prepare in case the running back is unable to play.

Jacobs has been a major asset for the Packers since joining the team last year. However, he is currently dealing with a knee injury that has left him listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Following the release of their injury report, Green Bay decided to elevate running back Pierre Strong Jr. for the matchup against Denver. Jacobs is not the only running back dealing with health issues, further complicating the situation for the Packers’ offense.

Packers’ Week 15 injury report raises concerns

Jacobs’ knee injury is a significant blow for Green Bay, as he has been a key contributor alongside quarterback Jordan Love. Unfortunately, the Packers have struggled to keep a healthy roster throughout the season.

For Week 15, Green Bay’s injury list is lengthy. In addition to Jacobs, running back Emanuel Wilson is also listed as questionable due to illness. Meanwhile, MarShawn Lloyd (calf/hamstring) has been ruled out for the game against the Broncos.

The Packers also included Jordan Love on the injury report with a left shoulder issue. However, the quarterback practiced fully throughout the week and is expected to start in Green Bay’s trip to Denver.

Which players are injured for the Broncos?

While the Broncos have a shorter injury report for Week 15, several of the listed players are key contributors who could create challenges for Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton.

Wide receiver Pat Bryant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, as has guard Ben Powers, who is dealing with a biceps injury. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is listed as questionable due to a shoulder issue.