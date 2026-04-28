Jannik Sinner blasts Madrid Open scheduling after gritty win over Cam Norrie

Fresh off a dominant straight-sets victory over Cameron Norrie, Jannik Sinner continues his tear through the Madrid Open. With defending champion Carlos Alcaraz sidelined, the Italian star has emerged as the heavy favorite to hoist the trophy. However, despite his form on the dirt, Sinner isn’t thrilled with the tournament’s clock.

Following his late-night clash, the World No. 1-elect had pointed words for the ATP regarding the grueling schedule at Madrid Open. “I think we need to make some adjustments with scheduling,” Sinner told reporters. “Two matches [starting] after 8:00 PM is very late. Even with a day in between, you finish at 1:30 AM, then you have to eat and get treatment. It’s very late.“

While Sinner noted that players “try to adapt our bodies and minds,” his comments add to a growing chorus of stars calling for a structural overhaul of late-night sessions in professional tennis.

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Dominance on the dirt: Sinner’s Madrid run

Sinner has been nearly untouchable in the Spanish capital. Through three rounds, the most recent against Norrie, he has dropped just one set,leveraging a high-octane serve and clinical baseline play, showing why he is the number 1, which is secured until Wimbledon at least.

Atención porque tenemos momento del año.



Bola de set para Jannik Sinner al servicio



Elmer Moller hace un saque a 120 y decide que va a jugar con la mano, tirando la raqueta.



Histórico.



El video habla por si solo. pic.twitter.com/t3pkqRc1Gd — JODARISMO EN VENA (@no_me_jodar) April 26, 2026

As he closes in on what would be his second career clay-court title, the stats reflect a player at the peak of his powers:

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Metric Total Per Match Avg Record 3–0 — Sets W/L 6–1 — Aces 25 8.3 1st Serve Points Won 79.3% — Break Points Saved/Won 11 of 31 3.6 Double Faults 2 0.6 Total Points Won 221 73.6

The road ahead

The Italian superstar will face Spain’s Rafael Jodar on Wednesday in a high-stakes quarterfinal. A win would propel Sinner into the final four and further solidify his status as the man to beat on the ATP Tour.

With the Italian Open in Rome looming and Roland Garros just around the corner, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With Alcaraz’s status uncertain for the coming weeks, Sinner has a golden opportunity to sweep the clay season and capture his first-ever French Open title.

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