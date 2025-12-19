Trae Young injury update: Hawks star provides a hopeful message on his status

The Atlanta Hawks had a fairly uneven start to the NBA season, posting a 15–13 record while battling for direct playoff positioning. One of the organization’s main goals remains returning to the postseason with Trae Young leading the way, but the franchise faced a scare when its star guard suffered a knee injury. Still, Young delivered a positive message that offered reassurance moving forward.

Young was listed as out for the return matchup against the Charlotte Hornets due to right knee injury management. However, concern eased after he spoke with reporters following the game. “I felt fine, it wasn’t going to take me very long to be where I needed to be. I think it was a good first step,” Young said, signaling optimism about his recovery.

The Hawks came up short against the Hornets in that contest, but the encouraging news centered on Young’s return after missing time with a right MCL sprain. Playing under a minutes restriction, the All Star guard finished with eight points and 10 assists in 20 minutes, easing his way back into live action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Trae Young experienced the injury

This marked the first time in Young’s career that he had to rehabilitate a knee injury. The last extended absence he dealt with came two seasons earlier due to a hand injury, when he returned without any minutes limitation. This time, the process unfolded differently, requiring more patience and careful management.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

“Obviously, you want to give as much as you can for those minutes you’re out there, but you also don’t want to press it,” Young said. “It’s a fine line you have to be on. It’s easier said than done. Especially this being my first one coming back in the regular season. I just have to trust them.” Young added, “Whether I like it or not, I just have to trust them and allow the people that helped me through the rehab process to continue to do that.”

Advertisement

see also NBA players with the most rebounds in a single season: Who holds the all-time mark?

How he felt in his return

Not being on the NBA‘s court for extended stretches can lead to early fatigue, and Young acknowledged that shaking off rust is not easy. “The main part is the conditioning. Not having the leeway to give more than you can is not easy, but it’s the first one,” he said, emphasizing that the process will take time.

Advertisement

Head coach Quin Snyder echoed that sentiment, noting the importance of patience as the Hawks adjust. “It’s going to be a process for us and everybody to get acclimated for Trae to continue to get in shape,” Snyder said. “It’s good to have a first step in the process and continue finding ways to be better as a group.”