England and Slovenia will clash in Matchday 3 of the Euro 2024 group stage. Here, we present the likely lineups for both teams, detailing formations and the players expected to participate in this captivating encounter.

Everything remains to be decided in Group C, making the two games on the final Matchday especially significant. England, after obtaining 4 points from 6, are practically assured of their qualification, as even in the worst-case scenario, they will finish third.

Moreover, with 4 points, they are likely to be one of the best third-placed teams, but they obviously don’t want to rely on that. Slovenia have the advantage of controlling their own destiny for qualification. On the downside, they must beat England, one of the title contenders, to secure their spot.

England probable lineup

England know that with the 3 points they will be absolute leaders, and they will go in search of victory.

England possible lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Gordon; Kane.

Slovenia probable lineup

Knowing that another result would make it difficult for them, Slovenia will have to look for a heroic victory against one of the main favorites for the title.

Slovenia possible lineup: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko.