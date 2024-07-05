England will have one of its most outstanding players in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 against Switzerland this weekend.

Why is Marc Guehi not playing for England vs Switzerland in 2024 Euro quarterfinals?

England and Switzerland clash for the third time in the Euros, but for the first time in the knockout stages. The Three Lions, facing a wave of uncertainty over their manager and some key players like Jude Bellingham, are desperate to silence the doubters in Euro 2024.

England has had several figures who have stood out in the group stage and in the round of 16 of this Euro 2024. One of those players is Marc Guehi. The winner of this match goes directly to the semi-finals of Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old Guehi has been one of the revelations of the tournament for England, establishing himself as an undisputed replacement for the injured Harry Maguire and forming a solid defensive partnership alongside John Stones. His performance has been key in the Three Lions’ path to the quarterfinals.

Marc Guehi out of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Marc Guehi will miss the match due to suspension due to accumulation of yellow cards. England are facing a major blow ahead of their Euro 2024 quarter-final match against Switzerland.

Referee Umut Meler shows a yellow card to Marc Guehi of England after he fouls David Strelec of Slovakia. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Guehi received two yellow cards during the group stage, one in the goalless draw against Slovenia and another in the 2-1 win over Slovakia. According to UEFA rules, accumulating two bookings in different matches results in a suspension of one match.

Undoubtedly, Guehi’s absence is a major blow to England’s aspirations of lifting the Euro 2024 title. Southgate will have to find tactical and emotional solutions to compensate for the loss of one of his most outstanding players in the tournament.